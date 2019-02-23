tech2 News Staff

Mobile World Congress is upon us and so are the newest smartphones from the tech giants. The event starts from 25 February and goes till 28 February but quite a few launches are happening pre-MWC on 24 February and 23 February. Tech2 will have boots on the ground from the event and will be bringing you LIVE coverage of the events as they happen.

Here's your one-stop guide on all the smartphone launches and new tech announcements that we can expect at the event.

Nokia

The Finnish smartphone maker, which is owned by HMD Global, has scheduled an event at 8.30 pm IST on 24 February to unveil its latest flagship smartphone called the Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-camera set up at the back. The phone appears to have slightly thick bezels on the top and bottom and there is no notch (thank god?), which is quite unusual seeing even Samsung has adopted a punch-hole display. Apart from that, we might see second-gen models for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1.

Oppo

The Chinese smartphone maker is slated for a launch event today where it's likely that we might see the successor of the Oppo Find X. The phone has been in the rumour mill for some time and although no details as such have leaked, it is being said that Oppo will employ a punch hole display for the front camera instead of a mechanical slider. Oppo's 10x loss-less camera zoom technology should also be revealed at the event along with perhaps a foldable phone.

LG

LG has been not-so-secretive about the launch of its new phone which has been confirmed to be the G8 ThinQ. The company itself has revealed quite a few things about the phone such as the fact that the phone's display will double up as a speaker, presence of the Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple-camera setup and largely unchanged design from the LG G7 ThinQ. We will also likely see the LG V50 ThinQ which is said to be 5G enabled. The launch event will begin on 25 February at 12.00 pm IST.

Huawei

Huawei reserves its MWC event to launch its new series of MateBook laptops and make some other telecom related announcements. This time apart from that Huawei will be showcasing its folding smartphone which is rumoured to be called the Mate X. 5G will also be a big point of topic for Huawei this year, after strained relationships with the west where its 5G telecom equipment is being rejected due to security concerns. Huawei's event is slated for a launch at 6.30 pm IST on 24 February.

Xiaomi

This will be Xiaomi's very first appearance at the MWC and we are sure to see the global launch of its latest flagship phone Mi 9. There might also be some announcement regarding the recent folding phone video that was posted on Xiaomi's official Weibo account. The Chinese smartphone giant will be holding its event at 2.30 pm IST on 24 February.

OnePlus

OnePlus is also going to make its MWC debut and the company will be holding a closed-door briefing for its upcoming 5G smartphone. This will not be the OnePlus 7 but is some other standalone device which will sell first in Finland. It will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset. The event will begin at 6.45 pm IST on 25 February.

Sony

The Japanese electronics giant has made a habit showcasing its next-gen XZ-series smartphones at MWC and this year will be no different. Sony is still adamant at not adopting the notch on its smartphone and the leaks surrounding its XZ4 smartphone show that the phone will have a never-before-seen 21:9 aspect ratio display. The Sony event will begin at 1.00 pm on 25 February.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.