LG has announced that it will be launching new devices at the Mobile World Congress 2019, but the company hadn't mentioned any names so far. Although there have been rumours about the company planning to unveil the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ smartphones at the mega event.

Now the company has confirmed the coming of the LG G8 ThinQ which is expected to include a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor as part of its front-facing camera arrangement.

A recent render posted by 91mobiles, supposed to be of the LG G8 ThinQ also showed a bathtub notch on the display which houses two camera sensors.

ToF sensors are said to deliver more accurate measurements as it works by reflecting infrared light off the object. Thus the ToF technology is used for 3D object recognition such as face-recognition.

The ToF sensors have been used as part of the rear-facing camera setup on the Honor View 20 and the sensor can be used for both selfies and regular shots using the rear camera on the Vivo Nex Dual Display as it comes with screens on both sides of the phone.

Apart from that, the phone is expected to come with a triple-camera setup. Renders that surfaced earlier indicated that the LG G8 might have a 6.1-inch display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, the G8 ThinQ might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, come with an attachable second screen and a touchless gesture interface. What else would you want from a phone! (Maybe better camera quality. Cue in LG G7 Plus ThinQ.)

