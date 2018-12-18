Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows a large 6.55-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio

Sony Xperia XZ4 might also hit the market with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 256 GB storage options.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 13:26 PM IST

Sony is expected to launch its new range of Xperia smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that will take place around February 2019, but the leaked images related to one particular smartphone has already begun coming in.

Sony Xperia XZ4 has again been leaked flaunting its 21:9 aspect ratio display. An image has been leaked showing the front panel of the phone through a tweet by tipster Benjamin Geskin.

The image in the tweet also shows the phone to have a huge 21:9 aspect ratio.

Earlier rumours referred to Sony Xperia XZ4 showed the phone to come with thin bezels. The slightly thick bezels on the top are expected to house an earpiece, a front-facing camera and some other sensors.

According to GizmoChina, the Sony Xperia XZ4 might feature a 6.55-inch display made by LG, with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The Xperia XZ4 is also said to come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, but it won't be the time it debuts, it likely won't be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chip yet.

The smartphone might also hit the market with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 256 GB storage options.

The phone might will also likely feature a microSD card slot.

Leaked render of the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact. Image: @onleaks/@compareraja

Leaked render of the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact. Image: @onleaks/@compareraja

Xperia XZ4 is also expected to feature a triple camera system on the rear. But the configurations of the triple sensors aren't out yet.

However, it supposedly might feature a 48-megapixel 1/2.3-inch Sony IMX586 sensor with support for OIS.

It is also expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

There's also a tweet by Ice Universe showing of the XZ4 might look like with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

All Things Internet | Tech2

Samsung One UI First Look

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

