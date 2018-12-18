tech2 News Staff

Sony is expected to launch its new range of Xperia smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that will take place around February 2019, but the leaked images related to one particular smartphone has already begun coming in.

Sony Xperia XZ4 has again been leaked flaunting its 21:9 aspect ratio display. An image has been leaked showing the front panel of the phone through a tweet by tipster Benjamin Geskin.

What do you think about 21:9 smartphones? 😳 pic.twitter.com/tfBQCZQDHF — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) December 16, 2018

The image in the tweet also shows the phone to have a huge 21:9 aspect ratio.

Earlier rumours referred to Sony Xperia XZ4 showed the phone to come with thin bezels. The slightly thick bezels on the top are expected to house an earpiece, a front-facing camera and some other sensors.

According to GizmoChina, the Sony Xperia XZ4 might feature a 6.55-inch display made by LG, with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The Xperia XZ4 is also said to come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, but it won't be the time it debuts, it likely won't be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chip yet.

The smartphone might also hit the market with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 256 GB storage options.

The phone might will also likely feature a microSD card slot.

Xperia XZ4 is also expected to feature a triple camera system on the rear. But the configurations of the triple sensors aren't out yet.

However, it supposedly might feature a 48-megapixel 1/2.3-inch Sony IMX586 sensor with support for OIS.

It is also expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

There's also a tweet by Ice Universe showing of the XZ4 might look like with a 21:9 aspect ratio.