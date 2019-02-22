Friday, February 22, 2019 Back to
OnePlus 5G smartphone to go on sale in Finland in association with Elisa

OnePlus says that Elisa will be the very first telecom network to introduce 5G commercially.

tech2 News Staff Feb 22, 2019 13:50:52 IST

The OnePlus 5G phone, which has been touted to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, will first be sold in Finland in partnership with Elisa, which is the country's top mobile service provider.

OnePlus.

OnePlus.

The Chinese smartphone maker says that Elisa will be the very first telecom network to introduce 5G commercially to the world. OnePlus phones have been the most sold devices for Elisa since the last two years and Elissa was the very first network that OnePlus had partnered with globally.

The device, as mentioned before, will be a standalone smartphone and not the OnePlus 7. At MWC 2019, OnePlus has plans of demoing the prototype of the 5G smartphone in association with Qualcomm. The company has hinted that the phone will have a focus on gaming and also show the latency benefits of 5G networks.

OnePlus says that world’s first 5G tweet was sent by Pete Lau via connecting the prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network. OnePlus also claims it would be the first smartphone maker to release a 5G phone in the UK after striking a partnership with EE, which is UK's biggest mobile network.

No details are available on the pricing but CEO Pete Lau had mentioned at Qualcomm's Snapdragon summit back in December that the 5G OnePlus device would cost about $200 - $300 more than the current OnePlus flagship.

MWC 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's biggest mobile show, head here.

