tech2 News Staff

What started with FlexiPai Royole's folding display, has now slowly started to become 2019's biggest trend. Samsung at its Unpacked event too launched the company's first foldable smartphone called Galaxy Fold.

Now it seems that Huawei is next in line to unveil its folding technology. Huawei has been spotted working for a press event this weekend during the 2019 Mobile World Congress.

A photo has been posted on Twitter which shows Huawei's installation being set up which shows a banner with images of what seems to be Huawei's folding display. There are a couple of workers and ladders blocking the poster, but the poster is quite visible revealing tidbits of information.

The foldable smartphone has been shown in three stages on the poster, with the top one being a closed one, then the middle one being a semi-opened one and the last one being completely opened.

The display seems to have an outward fold.

We can't see what's written on the first line, but the second line reads out, "World’s first foldable 5G phone” and right below it is the name of the foldable smartphone — “Huawei Mate X”.

It seems that Huawei Mate X would only sport a single display when open and provide a section of the folded display when shut.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold on the other hand, when folded presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display and when opened presented with a spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Samsung is also calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Other smartphone giants are also trying to make their place in this trend like the smart-looking two fold device showcased by Xiaomi. There’s also one expected to be showcased by Motorola at the upcoming MWC 2019 event.

Huawei's event is set to take place on 24 February at 2 PM local time in Barcelona, Spain and it is expected to talk about the company's 5G vision as well as bring out some new consumer products.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.