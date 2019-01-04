tech2 News Staff

Last year, in November, Samsung unveiled its unnamed foldable smartphone, currently known as the Galaxy F, at its developer conference. Oppo has also reportedly promised that it will unveil its foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in 2019. Even Apple filed a patent application revealing that it is looking at the possibility to enter the foldable smartphones market.

Now, Xioami might also join the gang, but with a three-panel foldable smartphone.

Popular tipster Evan Blass posted a video on Twitter on 3 January of a foldable device with three panels. The device was apparent by Xiaomi. He did say, however, that the authenticity of the video is in question.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

Even though there are doubts that this could be a Xiaomi smartphone, there is evidence in the past that this could be true. The publications ET News had reported in July 2018 that Xiaomi was developing an "outfolding" phone, which would release 2019. The device mentioned in the report, however, was not a three-panel device.

The device in the video folds backward too.

Apple's foldable phone concept, on the other hand, can fold both inwards and outwards, also known as fold-in or fold-out displays. Samsung's Galaxy F folds only inwards.

There is no word on when the device will be launched. Samsung's foldable smartphone, on the other hand, is expected to be launched in March 2019. Reports suggest that the device will be priced in the range of $1,900 to $2,500, which is about Rs 1,35,000 to Rs 1,76,000, which is quite steep. The company is aiming to ship Bixby 3.0 with the device.

