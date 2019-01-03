tech2 News Staff

It seems the Nokia 9 PureView, which has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, is reportedly going to be unveiled quite soon. The main attraction of this device happens to be the penta-lens setup at the back.

An exclusive teaser has been obtained by Mysmartprice, which gives us the reported first glimpse of the device. The teaser shows us that the Nokia 9 PureView will not have a notched display, but will sport thin bottom and top bezels, quite like the Nokia 7 Plus. On the back, we see six cutouts which house the five lenses and one flash. The cameras have been manufactured in partnership with Zeiss Optics who has worked with Nokia on a number of occasions.

The teaser also shows that users can use all the 5 lenses simultaneously to click pictures. The phone is also claimed to capture 10X more light than any other phone on the market. Not coming as a surprise, the Nokia 9 PureView will be Android One compliant like all the other recent Android Nokia phones.

Now we are not sure as to when we can officially see the Nokia 9 PureView, but recent reports have pointed out that HMD Global might take the wraps off of its flagship phone this month. CES 2019 would be a good time to do it and if not it can be assumed that MWC 2019 in February is the logical date. In any case, we shall keep you apprised of any new developments in the story.