Google Pixel 4's alleged screen protector leak shows dual punch-hole selfie camera

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to be launched at a Made by Google event in October this year.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 16:19:37 IST

After launching its first mid-range series of phones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL — now it's certainly the turn for the next generation Pixel 4, which is expected to be launched in October this year.

The latest leak comes in the form of an alleged screen protector render for the Pixel 4, the shape of which hints at the device sporting a dual punch-hole selfie camera. The cutout looks very similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (review) recently.

Google Pixel 4s alleged screen protector leak shows dual punch-hole selfie camera

Google Pixel 4 render. Image: Skinomi

The renders were leaked on Skinomi's website, a California-based smartphone accessory company. Other than the front camera cutout, the render also shows off a horizontal cutout at the bottom, which could possibly be there for the stereo speakers.

Beside the screen protector, the leak also shows us a glimpse of the device render at the back. The leaked images suggest that the Pixel 4 may feature slim bezels but they won't be gone entirely. The earpiece speaker is also visible along the top edge of the phone. And if you stare really hard, you will also be able to spot the power button with a blue LED light on it.

Separately, the Pixel 4 is expected to have improved dual-SIM functionality and will also be the first phone to support the new Google Assistant features that were announced at Google I/O 2019.

A recent also revealed that the Pixel 4 will come sans any physical buttons at all. We are now confused about the power button we see on the render. Per this leak, there won’t be any power or volume buttons and instead, there will be capacitive ones.

Apart from these leaked design features, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM (finally). We’ll get to know more as more leaks start pouring in before its official launch at the Made By Google event in October.

 

