tech2 News Staff

DxOMark – an industry standard for smartphone and digital camera tests and ratings – has introduced a new score for smartphone display and has expanded its smartphone rear-camera test protocol. DxOMark has revealed that its display test protocol combines over "400 objective measurements and over 20 hours of perceptual evaluation in lab and real-life settings". Each Display score is composed of 6 sub-scores: readability, colour, video, motion, touch, and artefacts. For the camera ratings, this year, DxOMark has updated 80 percent of its shooting plan. The new test protocol has also added a new Preview score to evaluate preview quality on the smartphone screen before pressing the shutter.

DxOMark: Display score and rating

DxOMark's display rating has been topped by Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with a score of 89. The close second is OnePlus 8 Pro with a score of 88.

The third in the list is another Samsung smartphone – Galaxy S20 Ultra – with a score of 87, followed by Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with a score of 84.

Other smartphones in the top 9 list include TCL 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Black Shark 3 Pro.

As per DxO Mark, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G was able to adapt brightness properly no matter what ambient light condition. The content on the display was visible even in bright outdoor conditions. While watch videos, the smartphone's display had "good brightness", and display touch was "smooth when scrolling content in our web browsing use case".

Additionally, the DxOMark tests also found that OLED panels aren't always necessarily better than LCD panels. "With ambient light, not at all... contrast of device based on OLED panel is not better than contrast of device based on LCD panel whether indoor or outdoor."

DxOMark: Camera score and rating

In terms of camera, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra topped the charts with a score of 113. Second in line is Huawei P40 Pro with a score of 132. Xiaomi M10 Pro comes right after with a score of 128, followed by Oppo Find X2 Pro (126), Samsung Galaxy S 20 Ultra (126), Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (124), Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (116), Google Pixel 4 (113), Huawei P40 (112), Oppo Find X2 Neo (105), Sony Xperia 1 (87), and Samsung Galaxy A50 (76).

The result is after the cameras were retested as per DxOMark's new test protocol. After the retest, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max gained big points. Mi 10 Ultra received three more points, and iPhone 11 Pro Max got seven more points.

DxOMark says "Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max wins big because of good trustability and preview capabilities".

In terms of preview, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max took the lead. As per DxOMark, "Xiaomi Mi10 Ultra and S20 Ultra don't have live HDR. Google Pixel 4 doesn’t apply bokeh at all on preview. Huawei P40 Pro has huge preview/captures differences and very unstable behaviour when zooming."

When it comes to zoom, though, DxOMark gives the lead to Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. It says the phone's camera offers very good wide angle shots and is "exceptional in zooming".

The lead in terms of video quality is with the Huawei P40 Pro. Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 5G and Google Pixel 4 "lost big" when it comes to video.