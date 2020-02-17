Monday, February 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 5 XL render reveals triple rear camera setup, matte finish back, more

Some prototype hint that Google Pixel 5 XL might sport a square-shaped camera module.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2020 11:49:32 IST

The launch of Google's next Pixel phone is not happening anytime soon, but tipsters continue to keep consumers on the edge with perpetual leaks and speculations. The latest leak comes with some renders of the purported Google Pixel 5 XL.

Google Pixel 5 XL render reveals triple rear camera setup, matte finish back, more

Pixel 4 did not launch in India due to its Soli chip.

According to some video renders shared on the YouTube Channel, Front Page Tech, the Google Pixel 5 XL is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera module that also includes a wide-angle lens, is placed at the center on the back, unlike Pixel 4 or iPhone. The render reveals that the camera module might come with a glass-finish while the back might come with a matte texture.

 

Image: Front Tech Page

Google Pixel 5 XL render. Image: Front Tech Page

(Also read: Google may launch three mid-range pixel 4s in 2020, one of them with 5G support: Report)

The YouTuber, however, also said that in contrast to the renders seen in this video, two other prototypes of the said Pixel 5 XL that he came across, has a square-shaped camera module instead, just like its predecessor Pixel 4.

One noteworthy thing here is that the render does not come from an official source, which means there is no guarantee that we will see it on the final unit.

The YouTuber did not provide any other details about the processor or display or battery.

The smartphone launch is expected to take place in October 2020 like every year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently also announced on Twitter that they will be hosting its Google I/O 2020 on 12 May, there are chances that the company might launch Google Pixel 4a.

The event will take place in Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View from 12-14 May.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Maps

Google Maps gets a makeover, and new features to mark its 15th birthday

Feb 07, 2020
Google Maps gets a makeover, and new features to mark its 15th birthday
Google debuts YouTube, cloud service quarterly revenue, stays mum about its hardware business

Google

Google debuts YouTube, cloud service quarterly revenue, stays mum about its hardware business

Feb 05, 2020
Google Maps asks users to review places they visit; TripAdvisor, Yelp raise concerns

Google Maps

Google Maps asks users to review places they visit; TripAdvisor, Yelp raise concerns

Feb 07, 2020
Google speakers to be investigated for patent infringement after rival Sonos files a complaint

Google

Google speakers to be investigated for patent infringement after rival Sonos files a complaint

Feb 07, 2020
GeForce NOW: Nvidia opens memberships for its cloud-based gaming streaming service

Cloud Gaming

GeForce NOW: Nvidia opens memberships for its cloud-based gaming streaming service

Feb 05, 2020
State attorneys general and Justice department officials discuss US Google antitrust probe

Google

State attorneys general and Justice department officials discuss US Google antitrust probe

Feb 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020