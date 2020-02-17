tech2 News Staff

The launch of Google's next Pixel phone is not happening anytime soon, but tipsters continue to keep consumers on the edge with perpetual leaks and speculations. The latest leak comes with some renders of the purported Google Pixel 5 XL.

According to some video renders shared on the YouTube Channel, Front Page Tech, the Google Pixel 5 XL is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera module that also includes a wide-angle lens, is placed at the center on the back, unlike Pixel 4 or iPhone. The render reveals that the camera module might come with a glass-finish while the back might come with a matte texture.

The YouTuber, however, also said that in contrast to the renders seen in this video, two other prototypes of the said Pixel 5 XL that he came across, has a square-shaped camera module instead, just like its predecessor Pixel 4.

One noteworthy thing here is that the render does not come from an official source, which means there is no guarantee that we will see it on the final unit.

The YouTuber did not provide any other details about the processor or display or battery.

The smartphone launch is expected to take place in October 2020 like every year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently also announced on Twitter that they will be hosting its Google I/O 2020 on 12 May, there are chances that the company might launch Google Pixel 4a.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

The event will take place in Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View from 12-14 May.



