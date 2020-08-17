Monday, August 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 lineup patent leaked, may sport an improved version of Google Pixel 4's marquee feature

Apple received a patent with respect to a next-gen depth-sensing camera system that is coming to the iPhone 12 line up.


FP TrendingAug 17, 2020 17:15:40 IST

Ahead of the launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 line up in October, some of the key features about the camera set up has been revealed.

According to a report by Patently Apple, the company received a patent with respect to a next-gen depth-sensing camera system that is coming to the iPhone 12 line up. This will be associated with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera, one that is present in the latest Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup patent leaked, may sport an improved version of Google Pixel 4s marquee feature

Representational image (iPhone 11 Pro Max)

The new camera will bring in a series of benefits and new features like the in-air gesturing mode. It will also improve face recognition technology because of its clarity of depth, hence making Face ID more exact and secure. “Technically it could provide superior Face ID imagery that might be handy at night”. The report states that the ToF camera can enhance the AR experiences in the future as well.

(Also read: Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report)

This technology will use optical beams to adjust the “distance to each point on the target scene” and create three-dimensional imageries. Hence, users of the iPhone 12 can expect better portrait images with better ability to blur the background or using the bokeh effect.

This is going to be an enhanced implementation as opposed to Google's Marquee feature in Pixel 4.

While the iPhone 12 phones are likely to support 5G connectivity, a recent report had suggested that the Cupertino-based tech company is going to release an iPhone 12 4G handset in early 2021. This is going to be a cheaper version.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Aug 13, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November
Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 will be available for pre-orders starting 8 October: Report

Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 will be available for pre-orders starting 8 October: Report

Aug 06, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 4G variant might launch in February 2021, expected to be cheaper than 5G models

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 4G variant might launch in February 2021, expected to be cheaper than 5G models

Aug 12, 2020
Google Pixel 4a with 12 MP rear camera and 6 GB RAM launched, priced at $349

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a with 12 MP rear camera and 6 GB RAM launched, priced at $349

Aug 04, 2020
Google Pixel 4a to launch today: Everything we know about the smartphone so far

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a to launch today: Everything we know about the smartphone so far

Aug 03, 2020
Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update

Twitter

Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update

Aug 07, 2020

science

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Environment

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Aug 14, 2020
India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020