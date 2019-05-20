tech2 News Staff

After the launch of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, we are highly excited about what Google has to offer in the Pixel 4, especially in the camera department. The launch event will be happening sometime in October this year.

We got to know based on a leak that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are codenamed ‘Coral’ and ‘Flame’. Additionally, there was another codename associated in the leak called ‘Needlefish’ which could be a third device in the making. Concept artist Phone Designer released a couple of renders showing how a Pixel 4 Mini would look like.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 4 will be sporting a punch-hole front camera design like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. In-display fingerprint scanners are becoming common in premium smartphones nowadays and the same is expected on the Pixel 4 series. A big change coming to the Pixel series is the use of a dual-lens system on the rear for the bigger XL model.

The latest leak about the Pixel 4 devices comes from YouTuber Front Page Tech and Slashleaks. According to the former, the new Pixel devices won’t have any physical buttons at all. This means there won’t be any power or volume buttons and instead, there will be capacitive ones. Slashleaks said that Google has apparently patented a display design for the punch-hole front dual-camera system with dual front-firing speakers.

Apart from these leaked design features, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM (finally). We’ll get to know more as more leaks start pouring in before its official launch at the Made By Google event in October.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.