Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 leak suggests there won’t be any physical buttons on the smartphone

Another leak describes a Google patent of a display with dual front-firing speakers

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 21:12:42 IST

After the launch of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, we are highly excited about what Google has to offer in the Pixel 4, especially in the camera department. The launch event will be happening sometime in October this year.

Google Pixel 4 leak suggests there won’t be any physical buttons on the smartphone

Google Pixel 4 XL concept render. Image: Phone Designer.

We got to know based on a leak that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are codenamed ‘Coral’ and ‘Flame’. Additionally, there was another codename associated in the leak called ‘Needlefish’ which could be a third device in the making. Concept artist Phone Designer released a couple of renders showing how a Pixel 4 Mini would look like.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 4 will be sporting a punch-hole front camera design like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. In-display fingerprint scanners are becoming common in premium smartphones nowadays and the same is expected on the Pixel 4 series. A big change coming to the Pixel series is the use of a dual-lens system on the rear for the bigger XL model.

The latest leak about the Pixel 4 devices comes from YouTuber Front Page Tech and Slashleaks. According to the former, the new Pixel devices won’t have any physical buttons at all. This means there won’t be any power or volume buttons and instead, there will be capacitive ones. Slashleaks said that Google has apparently patented a display design for the punch-hole front dual-camera system with dual front-firing speakers.

Apart from these leaked design features, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM (finally). We’ll get to know more as more leaks start pouring in before its official launch at the Made By Google event in October.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 44,999 in India

May 07, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 44,999 in India
Google Pixel 3a XL review: Flagship Pixel camera at an affordable price range

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL review: Flagship Pixel camera at an affordable price range

May 09, 2019
Google Pixel 3a phones are much easier to repair than the Pixel 3 series: Report

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a phones are much easier to repair than the Pixel 3 series: Report

May 11, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel 3 too says product VP

Google

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel 3 too says product VP

May 09, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL camera comparison: Trumps the competition by a mile

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL camera comparison: Trumps the competition by a mile

May 14, 2019
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL: All we know so far about the two 'budget Pixel phones'

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL: All we know so far about the two 'budget Pixel phones'

May 07, 2019

science

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019