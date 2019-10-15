Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch LIVE updates: Google to unveil the next generation of Pixel devices

tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 18:41:27 IST

The Pixel 4 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear and comes with a new face unlock technology.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Pixelbook Go laptop leaked

    Apart from the Pixel 4 devices, the rumoured Pixelbook called the Pixelbook Go also leaked out. It supposedly has a 13.3-inch display which could come in 8/16 GB RAM variants with 64/128/256 GB storage variants.

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Set up a reminder folks! We are in for a treat

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Wanna watch the Pixel 4 event LIVE? Here's how to go about it

    The Made by Google event is scheduled to begin at 10 am EST or 7.30 pm IST today. Just like every year, Google is going to livestream the event on its YouTube channel. If you won’t be able to watch the event live, don’t worry, we have you covered. Tech2 will be running a live blog to bring you all the latest announcements from the event. Head to the link below to know more.

    Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Worst-kept secret or deliberate leaks?

    All the details of the Pixel 4 have literally leaked out, making us wonder whether Google actually put any effort into keeping the details of the device's secret. To make things easier, we've compiled all the confirmed and leaked information about the Pixel 4 devices in one single place for you to check out.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch day!

    Google is set to launch the next generation of the Pixel smartphones today. Will they make another leap in smartphone photography with the Pixel 4? We will get some sort of an idea today.

    • read more

The official launch of Google’s next Pixel devices is happening at its Made by Google event today. Probably one of the worst-kept secrets this year, almost all the details about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have leaked out. Not only the Pixel 4, but the rumoured Pixelbook laptop has also leaked out with full details. From the pricing to the specifications, down to all the colour variants, and even camera samples, everything is already out. We’ll know for sure whether the leaked details are actually true and whether Google has been able to save some information about the devices from leaking out.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch LIVE updates: Google to unveil the next generation of Pixel devices

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL specifications (rumoured)

The Google Pixel 4 series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage (up to 128 GB on the Pixel 4). The Pixel 4 could come with a 5.7 inch OLED display whereas the Pixel 4 XL may have a 6.3-inch display, both sporting a 90 Hz “Smooth display” with HDR support. The Pixel 4 may come with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and on the Pixel 4 XL, it’s 1440 x 3040 pixels.

Probably the most highlighted part of the Pixel 4 is the dual-camera system on the rear that Google has already confirmed. It supposedly has a 12 MP primary lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 16 MP telephoto lens that has an aperture of f/2.4. Both the lenses are said to support OIS and the telephoto lens also may have 2x optical zoom. On the front, an 8 MP selfie camera lens with an aperture of f/2.2 is expected.

The Pixel 4 series supports will reportedly up to 18 W fast charging. You could get a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL features

For security, the Pixel 4 comes with a new face unlock technology that is similar to Apple’s Face ID. Essentially, it consists of an array of camera sensors on the front including a dot projector, two IR cameras, and a flood illuminator to detect your face even in dark conditions.

Another highlighted feature on the Pixel 4 phones is Motion Gesture that is enabled with the Soli radar chip on the front camera array. It allows you to use the wave of your hand to make gestures to control the phone such as skipping songs, snoozing alarms, silencing phone calls and much more. All these details were confirmed by Google in a blog post.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL pricing (rumoured)

The Google Pixel 4 starts at a price of $799 for the 6 GB + 64 GB variant whereas the Pixel 4 XL will have a starting variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at $899.



top reviews

ASUS Asus ROG Phone II

ASUS Asus ROG Phone II

TECH2 RATING

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Reno 2

OPPO Reno 2

TECH2 RATING

ASUS Asus VivoBook X509

ASUS Asus VivoBook X509

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 06, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 13, 2019
Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Oct 09, 2019
Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Oct 02, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Oct 15, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019