The official launch of Google’s next Pixel devices is happening at its Made by Google event today. Probably one of the worst-kept secrets this year, almost all the details about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have leaked out. Not only the Pixel 4, but the rumoured Pixelbook laptop has also leaked out with full details. From the pricing to the specifications, down to all the colour variants, and even camera samples, everything is already out. We’ll know for sure whether the leaked details are actually true and whether Google has been able to save some information about the devices from leaking out.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL specifications (rumoured)

The Google Pixel 4 series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage (up to 128 GB on the Pixel 4). The Pixel 4 could come with a 5.7 inch OLED display whereas the Pixel 4 XL may have a 6.3-inch display, both sporting a 90 Hz “Smooth display” with HDR support. The Pixel 4 may come with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and on the Pixel 4 XL, it’s 1440 x 3040 pixels.

Probably the most highlighted part of the Pixel 4 is the dual-camera system on the rear that Google has already confirmed. It supposedly has a 12 MP primary lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 16 MP telephoto lens that has an aperture of f/2.4. Both the lenses are said to support OIS and the telephoto lens also may have 2x optical zoom. On the front, an 8 MP selfie camera lens with an aperture of f/2.2 is expected.

The Pixel 4 series supports will reportedly up to 18 W fast charging. You could get a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL features

For security, the Pixel 4 comes with a new face unlock technology that is similar to Apple’s Face ID. Essentially, it consists of an array of camera sensors on the front including a dot projector, two IR cameras, and a flood illuminator to detect your face even in dark conditions.

Another highlighted feature on the Pixel 4 phones is Motion Gesture that is enabled with the Soli radar chip on the front camera array. It allows you to use the wave of your hand to make gestures to control the phone such as skipping songs, snoozing alarms, silencing phone calls and much more. All these details were confirmed by Google in a blog post.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL pricing (rumoured)

The Google Pixel 4 starts at a price of $799 for the 6 GB + 64 GB variant whereas the Pixel 4 XL will have a starting variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at $899.