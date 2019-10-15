Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Catch all the latest updates and announcements from the Made by Google event in our live blog.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 07:42:06 IST

Google is officially going to launch the Pixel 4 today along with other devices from the Pixel family. The Made by Google event in New York City will see the company finally revealing what it has in store for the next generation of Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Image: Reuters.

How and where to watch

The Made by Google event is scheduled to begin at 10 am EST or 7.30 pm IST today. Just like every year, Google is going to livestream the event on its YouTube channel. If you won’t be able to watch the event live, don’t worry, we have you covered. Tech2 will be running a live blog to bring you all the latest announcements from the event.

(Also read: Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones)

Apart from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, there’s also a 5G version of the phone expected at the event. Throughout the year, we saw several leaks and official announcements about the Pixel 4 coming out. To make it easier for you to understand, we have compiled everything we know so far. We probably know everything about the device by now and probably, there won’t be many surprises left to be revealed at the event. However, we do hope Google has managed to be secretive about some of the best features.

Google is also expected to announce a Pixelbook Go laptop that leaked out earlier. We could also see the next generation of the Pixel Buds being revealed at the event, hopefully going truly wireless and packing in some more unique features.

The Pixel smartphones have been delivering the best camera smartphones for a while now. And it has been able to pull it off with just one camera lens while competitors are still trying to catch up with multiple lenses. This time, the Pixel 4 is packing an additional telephoto lens on the rear, so we are fully hyped about how it’s going to take smartphone photography to the next level.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 06, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 13, 2019
Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Oct 02, 2019
Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Oct 09, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Oct 15, 2019
Google had reportedly targetted homeless people for improving face recognition on Pixel 4

Pixel 4

Google had reportedly targetted homeless people for improving face recognition on Pixel 4

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019