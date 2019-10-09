tech2 News Staff

Google will be announcing the next iteration of its Pixel phones at the Made by Google event on 15 October. The search giant will be revealing the Pixel 4 that sports two cameras on the rear. A new report suggests that Google could also announce a 5G version of the device at the event.

Nikkei reports that while the regular Pixel 4 devices will support LTE, a “test production” of a 5G-enabled Pixel 4 will also be shown. However, it isn’t clear whether the device is going to be a preview or an actual release. The report also says that the announcement could happen at a later event where Google could announce the successor to the Pixel 3a.

A new smartwatch could also be revealed at the event according to Nikkei, along with a new rumoured Pixelbook device.

The Pixel 4 is probably the worst kept secret this year since most of the details about the device have leaked out. Looking at the number of leaks coming out, Google decided to reveal the Pixel 4 way before release. A few months ago, the company had also revealed that the phone will come with something similar to Face ID with an array of sensors onboard.

It also showed that the phone will support hand gesture commands made possible by Google’s Project Soli technology. However, it won’t be available in many parts of the world including India due to certification issues.