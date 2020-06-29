Monday, June 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google-Apple's COVID-19 exposure notification rolls out for users in India, not compatible with Aarogya Setu yet

The exposure notification will only be compatible with the health authority app and the Aarogya Setu app is not yet compatible with it.


tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2020 11:21:41 IST

Back in April, Google and Apple teamed up to launch a COVID -19 contract tracing technology and named it Exposure Notifications. Turns out, it is finally available for both Android and iOS users in India. Notably, users are required to download their public health authority's app, which is Aarogya Setu in our case, to use the Exposure notifications. However, the Aarogya Setu app is not yet compatible with Google's exposure notifications.

There are a few tweaks and requirements that Aarogya Setu needs to fulfill so that it is compatible with Google's API. Google is stringent to the fact that its API will only work with the public health authority apps.

(Also read: Apple-Google contract tracing API promises privacy protection, yet many govts want their own apps

Google-Apples COVID-19 exposure notification rolls out for users in India, not compatible with Aarogya Setu yet

Representational image: Tech2

Countries like Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and others are already using this API.

If Aarogya Setu becomes compatible with exposure notification, here is all you would like to know:

Exposure Notification has rolled out on Android smartphones.

Exposure Notification has rolled out on Android smartphones.

How to activate Exposure Notifications?

To let exposure notifications do its job, download the Aarogya Setu app on your phone, you need to turn on the Bluetooth and phone's location. According to Google, "the system uses location to scan Bluetooth signals and it does not collect or track your location."

Exposure notifications

Exposure notifications

How does the exposure notifications work?

Basically, when you turn on the exposure notifications on your phone via Aarogya Setu, it will send random IDs to nearby phones (given that they have also turned on this setting). This way, your phone will exchange and store a lot of IDs throughout the day. If anyone from those stored IDs tests positive for COVID-19, the user will be notified accordingly. Notably, these random IDs change every 10-20 minutes to maintain user privacy and are stored for 14 days.

(Also read: Aarogya Setu not 'open source' in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, sat server code must be made public)

What if you come in contact with a COVID-19 patient?

If someone reports on the Aarogya Setu app that they tested positive for the virus, the system will share "the day that contact happened", "how long the contact lasted" and "the Bluetooth signal strength of that contact". This way, all the contacts will be notified of the next steps.

In case, you report that you have tested positive, you can choose to share those random ID so that the users who have come in your contact can be alerted. Google assures that your identity will not be shared with other users.

How to turn off exposure notifications?

Google has clearly mentioned that you can choose not to use exposure notifications and opt-in voluntarily if you want to use it. In case you change your mind, you can choose to opt-out as well. You can either uninstall Aarogya Setu or go to the phone Settings> Google>COVID-19 exposure notifications and simply tap on it to turn it off.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu: Whether we like it or not, the app is here to stay, but it’s still riddled with privacy issues that need strong answers

May 09, 2020
Aarogya Setu: Whether we like it or not, the app is here to stay, but it’s still riddled with privacy issues that need strong answers
Govt softens stand on Aarogya Setu, but airports, private organisations continue to mandate

Aarogya Setu

Govt softens stand on Aarogya Setu, but airports, private organisations continue to mandate

May 22, 2020
Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory

Aarogya Setu

Workers sign petition urging govt to issue advisory clarifying that 'Aarogya Setu' app isn't mandatory

May 01, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app, says MHA

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app, says MHA

May 05, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Prasar Bharati makes it mandatory for staff to download and use Aarogya Setu app

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Prasar Bharati makes it mandatory for staff to download and use Aarogya Setu app

Apr 15, 2020
Aarogya Setu not ‘open source’ in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, say server code must be made public

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu not ‘open source’ in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, say server code must be made public

Jun 13, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020