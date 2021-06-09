This newly added feature allows recipients to correct their name, year of birth, gender, and other details on vaccination certificates

The Union Health Ministry has informed that beneficiaries can now correct mistakes in their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The corrections can be made via the new feature on the CoWIN digital platform called ‘Raise an Issue’.

As per Hindustan Times, this newly added feature allows recipients to correct their name, year of birth, gender, and other details on vaccination certificates. The process can only be done by logging in to cowin.gov.in and raising the issue.

Meanwhile, the Aargoya Setu app shared information related to the feature on its Twitter handle.

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

Earlier today, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also informed about the ‘raise an issue’ feature. He tweeted saying, “New citizen-friendly feature on #CoWIN. Now correct the errors in vaccination certificate yourself”.

Steps to follow to make corrections on CoWIN:

- Visit the official site http://cowin.gov.in

- Enter registered 10-digit mobile number

- After receiving the 6-digit OTP on your phone, submit it

- Then, click on verify and proceed further with the correction

- Go to account details and ‘Raise an Issue’

- Search and click on 'Correction in Certificate' under 'What is the issue?' column

- Check the issues that need to be corrected like 'Name', 'Gender', 'Year of Birth'

The CoWIN portal is now available in Hindi as well for better understanding and knowledge. Users, who wish to register for their COVID-19 vaccination, can do it through the Union government's Umang App or the Aarogya Setu app.

As per the latest report shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of vaccine doses administered in the country reached a total of 23,88,40,635 as per the provisional report on Tuesday, 8 June.

So far, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose of vaccine and a total of 3,16,134 have received their second dose, according to the ministry.