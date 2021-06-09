Now, beneficiaries can correct mistakes in vaccine certificate via CoWIN; check details here
This newly added feature allows recipients to correct their name, year of birth, gender, and other details on vaccination certificates
The Union Health Ministry has informed that beneficiaries can now correct mistakes in their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The corrections can be made via the new feature on the CoWIN digital platform called ‘Raise an Issue’.
As per Hindustan Times, this newly added feature allows recipients to correct their name, year of birth, gender, and other details on vaccination certificates. The process can only be done by logging in to cowin.gov.in and raising the issue.
Meanwhile, the Aargoya Setu app shared information related to the feature on its Twitter handle.
Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx
— Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021
Earlier today, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also informed about the ‘raise an issue’ feature. He tweeted saying, “New citizen-friendly feature on #CoWIN. Now correct the errors in vaccination certificate yourself”.
New citizen friendly feature on #CoWIN. Now correct the errors in vaccination certificate yourself @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @PIBHindi https://t.co/cctzI8hTCD
— Vikas Sheel (@iamvikassheel) June 8, 2021
Steps to follow to make corrections on CoWIN:
- Visit the official site http://cowin.gov.in
- Enter registered 10-digit mobile number
- After receiving the 6-digit OTP on your phone, submit it
- Then, click on verify and proceed further with the correction
- Go to account details and ‘Raise an Issue’
- Search and click on 'Correction in Certificate' under 'What is the issue?' column
- Check the issues that need to be corrected like 'Name', 'Gender', 'Year of Birth'
The CoWIN portal is now available in Hindi as well for better understanding and knowledge. Users, who wish to register for their COVID-19 vaccination, can do it through the Union government's Umang App or the Aarogya Setu app.
As per the latest report shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of vaccine doses administered in the country reached a total of 23,88,40,635 as per the provisional report on Tuesday, 8 June.
So far, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose of vaccine and a total of 3,16,134 have received their second dose, according to the ministry.
also read
Centre says no decision on granting indemnity to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers yet
NITI Aayog's VK Paul said the issue has come up in the context of foreign companies, specifically Pfizer, and that the Centre is discussing the issue with the company
COVID-19 vaccine: SC questions Centre over policy of mandatory registration on CoWIN, flags 'digital divide'
The apex court bench headed by DY Chandrachud also stated that the policy makers must have an 'ear to the ground' and make the process accessible to all
COVID-19 vaccination: Act against hospitals tying up with hotels for inoculation, Centre tells states
In a letter, Additional Secretary to Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said the 'vaccine package' being offered by some institutions is against the guidelines of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme