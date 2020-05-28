Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
SwissCovid, the first Google-Apple-based Coronavirus contact-tracing app launched

Developed by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, SwissCovid relies on a decentralised approach.


FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 10:47:53 IST

A Switzerland-based team has reportedly said that they have become the first to have launched a product for coronavirus contact-tracing, based on a tech provided by Apple and Google.

Switzerland’s app based on the Apple-Google API (application programming interface) has been dubbed SwissCovid. The API that was rolled out on 20 May and can be used to create public health apps that track the spread of Covid-19 via Bluetooth signals.

Representational Image. Credit: tech2

Developed by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and ETC Zurich, the app relies on a decentralised approach and is the first one based on the Apple-Google framework to be actually launched.

As per a report by BBC, members of the Swiss army, hospital workers and civil servants can now install the SwissCovid app ahead of a wider rollout.

According to the report, automated contact tracing uses smartphones to detect the risk of coronavirus contagion, when two people are close to each other for a considerable time. It is aimed at warning one person, if the other is diagnosed with having the COVID-19 disease later.

According to a report in Engadget, 22 public health agencies have requested the API. On the other hand countries like Australia already have their own apps, while UK has said it will test an app of its own. However, switching to the Apple-Google framework remains a possibility for UK.

As per Swissinfo.ch, the Google version of the app was accidentally leaked to the public before the access was restricted. The report adds that the Swiss Parliament will debate on the legality of the app in June, and if approved, should be made available to the public at-large.

