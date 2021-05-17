Those wishing to register for COVID-19 vaccination can do so via the Aarogya Setu app by following six steps.

Since 1 May, registration for COVID-19 vaccination has been open to every individual in India between 18-44 years old. So far, several vaccination centres have had to turn people away citing a shortage of vaccines on several occasions. However, there’s a large population that hasn’t even registered for vaccination at this point, and many still don't know about the procedure. In this piece, we’ll take you through all the steps you need to follow to register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Aarogya Setu app, and also tell you about the photo ID you’ll have to submit.

How to register for COVID-19



Step 1

Install the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone.

Step 2

Visit the ‘Co-WIN’ tab situated at the top of the app, next to the vaccination tab.

Step 3

Tap on ‘Vaccination (login/register)’, enter your mobile number and click on ‘proceed to verify’.

Step 4

You will receive an OTP. Enter it and tap again on the ‘proceed to verify’ button.

Step 5

Now upload a photo ID card type (government ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). Apart from this, you will be asked to enter your full name, age, gender, year of birth and other details. You can register up to four other people on one number.

Step 6

The app will then show the date and availability. You can select the ‘book’ option. Once the registration is successful, you will get an SMS with the appointment details.

Which Photo ID proof can I submit for COVID-19

You can attach any of the below-mentioned IDs with a photo at the time of COVID-19 vaccine registration:

- Aadhaar Card

- Driving License

- Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

- Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

- PAN Card

- Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

- Passport

- Pension Document

- Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

- Voter ID