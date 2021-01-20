tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is currently hosting a Big Saving Days sale that will come to an end on 24 January. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards during the ongoing sale. Just like Flipkart, Amazon's Great Republic Days sale is also live now and will end on 23 January. Flipkart is offering discounts and offers on smartphones, TV appliances, electronics, wearables, laptops and more. Here are the top deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart sale.

Realme

After a discount of Rs 1,000, Realme 7 (Review) and Realme C15 are now selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Realme X3 is now selling at Rs 22,999, down by Rs 24,999. Other than these smartphones including Realme 7i, Realme 6 (Review), Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) and more are also selling at a discounted price during the sale.

Xiaomi, Poco

Redmi 9i is selling at a starting price of Rs 7,999, down from Rs 9,299. Redmi 9 Prime (Review) was launched at Rs 9,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), presently, it is available at Rs 9,499. Poco M2 Pro (Review) base model is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. Similarly, Poco X3 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Motorola

Newly launched Motorola G 5G (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 2,000 during this sale. The base model will cost you Rs 18,999. Moto G9 was launched at Rs 11,499, currently, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 10,999, down by Rs 500.

Apple

iPhone 11 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 48,999. It was previously priced at Rs 54,900 in India. iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs 79,999. Apple iPhone XR (Review) is also selling at a starting price of Rs 39,900, down from Rs 47,900. In addition to these two, iPhone SE is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 31,999.

Samsung

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) is available at a starting price point of Rs 44,999, down from Rs 73,999. Galaxy A51 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 20,999, down from Rs 23,999.

Asus

Down by Rs 3,000, the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) gaming smartphone will now cost you Rs 43,999 (8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant). The 12 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 47,999, down by Rs 2,000.