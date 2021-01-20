tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is currently hosting Republic Day sale across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. This sale kicked off today and will end on 24 January. During this sale, the company is offering discounts on smartphones, wearables, laptop, powerbank, earphones and more. Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. To recall, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and Amazon Great Republic Day sale are also live right now.

Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500. Redmi Note 9 (Review) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. Redmi 9 Pro Max (Review) 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are selling at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Redmi 9i is getting at a discount of 300, now selling at Rs 7,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro will now cost you Rs 13,999, down by Rs 2,000.

In addition to these smartphones, Redmi Watch Revolve (Review) is selling at Rs 8,999, down by Rs 2,000. Redmi Smart Band (Review) is available at Rs 1,299, down by Rs 200. With a discount of Rs 3,000, Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) is now selling at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 12,999. After a discount of Rs 300, Redmi Earbuds S will now cost you Rs 1,499.

After a discount of Rs 1,000, Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32, Mi LED TV 4X 50, Mi LED TV 4X 55 are selling at Rs 14,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.