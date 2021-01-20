Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime, more

Xiaomi is giving an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffJan 20, 2021 15:38:47 IST

Xiaomi is currently hosting Republic Day sale across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. This sale kicked off today and will end on 24 January. During this sale, the company is offering discounts on smartphones, wearables, laptop, powerbank, earphones and more. Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. To recall, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and Amazon Great Republic Day sale are also live right now.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime, more

The sale will end on 24 January.

Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500. Redmi Note 9 (Review) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. Redmi 9 Pro Max (Review)  64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are selling at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Redmi 9i is getting at a discount of 300, now selling at Rs 7,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro will now cost you Rs 13,999, down by Rs 2,000.

In addition to these smartphones, Redmi Watch Revolve (Review) is selling at Rs 8,999, down by Rs 2,000. Redmi Smart Band (Review) is available at Rs 1,299, down by Rs 200. With a discount of Rs 3,000, Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) is now selling at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 12,999. After a discount of Rs 300, Redmi Earbuds S will now cost you Rs 1,499.

After a discount of Rs 1,000, Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32, Mi LED TV 4X 50,  Mi LED TV 4X 55 are selling at Rs 14,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Big Savings sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals

Jan 20, 2021
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals
Xiaomi and 8 other Chinese companies blacklisted by the US over alleged military links

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and 8 other Chinese companies blacklisted by the US over alleged military links

Jan 15, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 10i Review: Ticks most boxes

Xiaomi Mi 10i Review

Xiaomi Mi 10i Review: Ticks most boxes

Jan 11, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked renders hint at quad-rear camera setup with support for 120x zoom

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked renders hint at quad-rear camera setup with support for 120x zoom

Jan 05, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones will not come with charger and headphones

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones will not come with charger and headphones

Jan 15, 2021
Mi QLED TV 4K 55 Review: The best Xiaomi TV to date in terms of performance and UI

Mi QLED TV 4K 55 Review

Mi QLED TV 4K 55 Review: The best Xiaomi TV to date in terms of performance and UI

Jan 06, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021