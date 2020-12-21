Sheldon Pinto

5G isn’t here yet. While it has made its way to the east, the west is still struggling to make sense of it with spotty networks. And while it will make its way to India someday, it’s not here right now and it won’t be for a while.

I would not call a 5G budget smartphone future-proof right now. We don’t have a solid timeline for when 5G will see mass availability in the country. And the pandemic has slowed things down even further, as the auctions have yet to take place, after being delayed several times. Give or take, it could be about two years, by when most budget smartphone buyers will have already upgraded to a new smartphone; or at the least, will be looking to upgrade to a new one.

With that in mind, it’s clear that adding the 5G tag to a budget smartphone today makes little sense. A premium smartphone has a longer life as it is made of better components, lasts longer, and can go through milestone software updates (Android 10 to 11 or 12) a lot better than budget devices.

Sitting at the upper end of the budget smartphone segment (Rs 20,000) Motorola’s latest Moto G is a step in the right direction, but skipping on 5G and going with better hardware would have done it more good.

It’s the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 750G

Yes, this is the first budget smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It’s more mid-range hardware than budget, and is on par with the Snapdragon 765G chipset (or better, given its lower TDP and faster GPU). The 765G is currently available on the OnePlus Nord (review) and the Vivo V20 Pro (review), both of which are priced between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

In short, you are getting more than your money’s worth when it comes to performance. Whether that’s running the almost-stock Android 10 software (with the usual Moto twists) or running the latest 3D games, the 750G can handle it all and do so efficiently, as you will read in the battery section of this review.

Since it has a capable GPU, I had to try out a few games. Call of Duty: Mobile worked brilliantly at “Very High” graphics and “High” frame rate with anti-aliasing switched on. Asphalt 9: Legends also ran at “High Quality” graphics settings without a hiccup or heating up.

Despite having just 6 GB of RAM, the stock-looking Android 10 felt smooth and fluid, with no hint of lag. There are the usual Moto customisations (like flick to turn on the camera) and some Pixel-like theming features that have also made it to this phone. Also available is the newer-looking version of Google Assistant with the rolling colours at the bottom edge of the display. In short, performance was not really a problem, and the same can be said about battery life.

The Moto G 5G is one of the few smartphones that includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack in or above Rs 20,000. The quality of the output via third-party earphones is quite good, and the same goes for the single bottom-firing speaker that packs in quite the punch.

Stellar battery life

I got almost 2 work days of use from this 5,000 mAh battery. It's hard to figure out what sorcery Motorola has used on this Moto G, but the phone delivered excellent battery life despite my gaming-heavy usage. This is impressive because it packs in a larger-than-usual 6.7-inch FHD+ display, which – despite being an LCD – ran almost two days.

And when the battery eventually dies out, Motorola has included a rather cool-looking 20 W charger in the box. It’s good enough to charge this phone up in an hour and a half or as Motorola claims, 10 hours of power with a 5 minute charge.

It looks and feels good… but weighs a ton

That large LCD display along with a 5000 mAh battery does make for a chunky phone. At 212gm with a 9.9 mm waistline, this phone is not for everyone. It almost feels like you are holding a slab of Cadbury’s Silk chocolate (just that this one weighs a lot more). However, the phone still looks good.

It features a plastic back (to keep the weight in check) along with this neat and classy-looking textured design that for once, also makes it onto the camera island. It’s a nice design touch and the wine-coloured back (Moto calls it Volcanic Grey) along with matte-finished rounded metal frame give it a nice handfeel.

However, the plastic back attracts dust and is a fingerprint magnet. Thankfully, the smudges are easy to wipe off. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating that will protect the phone against light splashes of water.