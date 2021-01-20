FP Trending

Realme has announced the Realme RealPublic Sale in India from 20 January to 24 January. Realme took to Twitter to announce the sale, writing, "Get ready for incredible offers! Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan." The offers of Realme Realpublic Sale are available on realme.com, on Flipkart as a part of the e-retailer’s Republic Day sale and on Amazon India.

Here are the offers available during Realme RealPublic sale:

Realme 7: Current Price starts from Rs 14,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 13,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C15 (3 GB and 4 GB): Price starts from Rs 9,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 8,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (3 GB and 4 GB): Price starts from Rs 9,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 8,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C12(3 GB): Price Rs 8,999/-, sale price Rs 8,499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C3(3 GB): Price Rs 8,999/-, sale price Rs 8,499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme 6(6 GB): Price Rs 14,999/-, sale price Rs 12,999/- (2,000/- off ).

Realme 6 pro: Price starts from Rs 17,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 15,999/- (2,000/- off).

Realme 7pro: Price starts from Rs 19,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 18, 999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme X3: Price starts from Rs 24,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 21,999/- (3,000/- off).

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Price starts from Rs 27,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 23,999/- (4,000/- off).

Realme X50 Pro: Price starts from Rs 41,999/-, sale price starts from Rs 34,999/- (7,000/- off).

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Price starts from Rs 14,999/-, price starts from Rs 13,999/- (1,000/- off on prepaid transactions+ Price offer).

Apart from smartphones, the sale will also see various offers on accessories: