Wednesday, October 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

Huawei P30 Pro to Canon EOS 200D, here's a look at some of the best deals of the day.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 12:42:58 IST

We are approaching the last couple of days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is scheduled for 4 October. So you have three more days of discounts and deals on smartphones, gadgets, white goods, groceries, apparels and many other products.

Besides discounts, Amazon India also offers benefits to SBI debit and credit cardholders with a promise of an instant 10 percent cashback. Interested buyers can also collect the cashback offers from the website now and can use them during the sale. These offers will not be valid for cash on delivery.

On top of these, during the ongoing sale, Amazon also has daily deals, that last only till the end of the day, and offers some hefty limited-time discounts.

Today, that is 2 October, the Great Indian Festival has special offers on products like Huawei P30 Pro, JBL Live wireless headphones and Canon EOS 200D, among others. Here's a look at some of the best deals of the day.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro (Review) is selling at the Great Indian Festival today at a discount of Rs 16,000. From Rs 79,990, the smartphone is available at Rs 63,990 today. This offer is for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei Y9 Prime is down by Rs 4,000 at the Great Indian Festival. From Rs 19,990, the smartphone is down to Rs 15,990. This offer is for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. You can also get up to Rs 10,500 on exchange at the time of purchase.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus smartwatch

Garmin's Titanium Multisport GPS smartwatch is also available at Rs 3,000 discount during the sale. It's now selling for Rs 76,900.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Titanium.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Titanium.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a massive Rs 30,000 discount during sale. As opposed to its original selling price of Rs 79,990, the smartphone is now retailing at Rs 49,990 during the Great Indian Festival. You can also get up to Rs 9,000 off on exchange at the time of purchase.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2

Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2

Canon EOS 200D

The Canon EOS 200D DSLR is available at a discount of Rs 6,496. From Rs 52,995, the price of the DSLR is now down to Rs 46,499.

Canon EOS 200D

Canon EOS 200D

Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 Lite is also available for Rs 6,000 discount today. It's now retailing at Rs 15,990. You can also claim an additional discount of Rs 9,000 on the purchase of the phone by exchanging an old smartphone for it.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite

Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth speakers

Sony's portable speakers with Alexa support are also available at discount today. The price of the speakers is down by Rs 8,000. Today they are selling for Rs 16,990 on Amazon India.

Sony Bluetooth speaker

Sony Bluetooth speaker

JBL Live wireless noise-cancelling headphones

JBL's on-ear headphones are also available at an interesting deal today. They are selling at Rs 8,999 today, down from its usual retail price of Rs 10,450.

JBL Live

JBL Live

Also read:

How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 cashback offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Xiaomi, iFFALCON, Sanyo and others offering the best deals on Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart (October 2019)

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today

Sep 30, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Sep 29, 2019
How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale

Sep 29, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Amazon Great Indian Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Sep 29, 2019
How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 cashback offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 cashback offers

Sep 29, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Sep 29, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019