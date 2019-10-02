tech2 News Staff

We are approaching the last couple of days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is scheduled for 4 October. So you have three more days of discounts and deals on smartphones, gadgets, white goods, groceries, apparels and many other products.

Besides discounts, Amazon India also offers benefits to SBI debit and credit cardholders with a promise of an instant 10 percent cashback. Interested buyers can also collect the cashback offers from the website now and can use them during the sale. These offers will not be valid for cash on delivery.

On top of these, during the ongoing sale, Amazon also has daily deals, that last only till the end of the day, and offers some hefty limited-time discounts.

Today, that is 2 October, the Great Indian Festival has special offers on products like Huawei P30 Pro, JBL Live wireless headphones and Canon EOS 200D, among others. Here's a look at some of the best deals of the day.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro (Review) is selling at the Great Indian Festival today at a discount of Rs 16,000. From Rs 79,990, the smartphone is available at Rs 63,990 today. This offer is for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000.

Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei Y9 Prime is down by Rs 4,000 at the Great Indian Festival. From Rs 19,990, the smartphone is down to Rs 15,990. This offer is for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. You can also get up to Rs 10,500 on exchange at the time of purchase.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus smartwatch

Garmin's Titanium Multisport GPS smartwatch is also available at Rs 3,000 discount during the sale. It's now selling for Rs 76,900.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a massive Rs 30,000 discount during sale. As opposed to its original selling price of Rs 79,990, the smartphone is now retailing at Rs 49,990 during the Great Indian Festival. You can also get up to Rs 9,000 off on exchange at the time of purchase.

Canon EOS 200D

The Canon EOS 200D DSLR is available at a discount of Rs 6,496. From Rs 52,995, the price of the DSLR is now down to Rs 46,499.

Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 Lite is also available for Rs 6,000 discount today. It's now retailing at Rs 15,990. You can also claim an additional discount of Rs 9,000 on the purchase of the phone by exchanging an old smartphone for it.

Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth speakers

Sony's portable speakers with Alexa support are also available at discount today. The price of the speakers is down by Rs 8,000. Today they are selling for Rs 16,990 on Amazon India.

JBL Live wireless noise-cancelling headphones

JBL's on-ear headphones are also available at an interesting deal today. They are selling at Rs 8,999 today, down from its usual retail price of Rs 10,450.

