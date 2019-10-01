Ameya Dalvi

This is the start of the shopping season in India, and also the start of the mega online sales. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale have been wooing customers with insane offers. Understandably, a lot of TV manufacturers and some new entrants into this space have announced their new models in the past couple of weeks. While some brands like OnePlus went overboard with their promotions, others quietly released their new Smart TV lineups.

With hundreds of Smart TV models out in the market, it is difficult to choose the right one. Worry not, that’s where we come in and clear the confusion. Let’s look at the best options available for you across various TV sizes and budgets in the ongoing online sales.

Best deals on 32-inch Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart

A 32-inch TV is ideally suited for one with a budget under Rs 15,000 and a viewing distance (distance between the viewer and the TV) of 7 to 8 feet. You get a bunch of official Android TVs in this budget and hence, most of the TVs barring one in this section will be based on that platform. All TVs here have a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and are Netflix-compliant, hence you won’t find one from Xiaomi here.

iFFALCON (TCL) 32F2A

Let’s start with the most inexpensive TV of the lot from the TCL sub-brand. Despite the low price, this TV(Review) packs a punch with loud sound output, built-in Chromecast, wireless remote that supports voice commands and a sleek design.

The TV runs Android 8.0 and comes bundled with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You get 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and a bunch of other connectivity options.

iFFALCON (TCL) 32F2A Price: Rs 10,499

Sanyo Kaizen XT-32A170H

Next up is a new launch from the old Japanese brand, Sanyo (now owned by Panasonic) that boasts of an IPS panel and the latest Android 9 OS.

You also get 20 Watts (RMS) of sound output, one additional USB port and Amazon Prime Video app. This too has a voice-enabled remote and Chromecast built-in.

Sanyo Kaizen XT-32A170H Price: Rs 11,499

Motorola 32SAFHDM

Motorola just entered the Smart TV space in India and this is their base variant. The sound output, though rated at 20 Watts RMS, is expected to be better courtesy of an integrated soundbar.

The company also bundles a wireless game pad that looks like an Xbox controller.

Motorola 32SAFHDM Price: Rs 13,999

LG 32LM560BPTC

A smart TV from the big three (Samsung, Sony, LG) wasn’t something I was expecting to see in this budget yet. But here’s a pleasant surprise from LG. This 32-inch TV also comes with an IPS panel and a couple of HDMI ports.

It runs webOS, that has apps for most of the major online streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and now, Hotstar too. Unlike the above three TVs, this doesn’t have Chromecast but supports screen mirroring. To sweeten the deal, the company is offering a 3-year warranty on this model on Amazon India till the end of October.

LG 32LM560BPTC Price: Rs 14,999

Best deals on 40 to 43-inch Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart

Now we move on to the living room TVs, well, small living rooms with a viewing distance of 9 to 10 feet. 40 to 43-inch screens are just right for that distance. While most 40-inch TVs have a Full HD panel, 43-inch TVs are available in Full HD and 4K resolution both. Here I would have suggested a Xiaomi TV from their new 4X series but unfortunately there are no stocks available at the time of writing. So let’s look at what’s present.

VU Ultra Android 40GA

This is a 40-inch certified Android TV from VU’s new Ultra Android series. Though the series is called Ultra Android, this TV doesn’t have an Ultra HD panel. You get a Full HD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There is support for all major streaming apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc and also has Chromecast built-in. All certified/official Android TVs have Chromecast built-in. I won’t repeat myself again going ahead.

This has a couple of HDMI and USB ports each and produces 24 Watts RMS sound output. This is a good all-round option under Rs 20,000 if there is a space crunch.

VU Ultra Android 40GA Price: Rs 18,999

iFFALCON (TCL) 43K31

This 43-inch certified Android TV from iFFALCON’s K31 series boasts of a 4K panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and support for 1.07 billion colours for just over twenty thousand Rupees. You also get a voice-enabled remote control, 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports along with other popular audio/video ports and support for all major streaming services. It also supports AI picture adjustment and micro dimming. At its heart is an Amlogic quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It runs Android Pie OS.

iFFALCON (TCL) 43K31 Price: Rs 20,999

Sanyo Kaizen XT-43A082U

This 43-inch variant from Sanyo is similar to the iFFALCON in many ways. This too is a certified Android TV that runs Android Pie, comes with a voice-enabled remote, has the same number of HDMI and USB ports and supports all major streaming services.



This TV has 1.75 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. What’s different here is the presence of a 4K IPS panel with support for over a billion colours and an impressive design with extremely slim side bezels. You also get Bluetooth 5.0.

Sanyo Kaizen XT-43A082U Price: Rs 24,999

Best deals on 49 to 55-inch Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart

Now let's shift to larger living rooms where you can have a viewing distance of up to 14 feet. Only in Mumbai can that be considered a large living room, I know. If the distance is around 10 to 12 feet, a 49 or 50-inch TV will be a good fit. Anything in excess of 12 feet and you can opt for a 55-inch variant. It is advisable to go for a 4K variant in this screen size.

Spoiler alert: If you have been waiting for the new OnePlus Q1 TV, it hasn’t made the cut here. We won’t advise you to spend 70K on it just yet. And another 3K for the stand if you plan to put it on a desk, I may add. We will let the company iron out its flaws, sort the pricing out and then we will revisit it in the future. For now, hold on to your Rs 70,000 or choose one of the options below.

iFFALCON (TCL) 50K31; 55K31

The TCL sub-brand has gone totally nuts in this Flipkart sale and is offering huge discounts on their K31 series. So much so that you can buy a 50-inch 4K variant for the price of a 43-inch TV from competing brands, and a 55-inch variant for just 3K more. The rest of the features and specifications are similar to the 43K31 model listed above.

iFFALCON (TCL) 50K31 Price: Rs 24,999

iFFALCON (TCL) 55K31 Price: Rs 27,999

Mi TV 4X Pro

While the Mi TV 4X Pro belongs to Xiaomi’s earlier series that doesn’t support Netflix or Prime Video yet, and you have to put up with an overly minimalistic remote without inputs, settings or mute buttons, it still has arguably the best 55-inch 4K panel you can get in TVs under Rs 40,000. It is powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage and offers 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports among others.

Though it has Chromecast built-in, it is advisable to couple it with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to get the best out of it. A soundbar would also be advisable for a better all-round experience.

Mi TV 4X Pro Price: Rs 37,999

55-inch QLED TV for Rs 49,999, anyone?

If you are looking to take a leap of faith, Blaupunkt has just launched their BLA55QL680 model, a 55-inch QLED TV for a Rupee under 50K on Flipkart. That should make it the cheapest QLED TV in the country currently.

Since we haven’t tested it yet, we cannot vouch for it with conviction but the specs look decent. Again, pairing it with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K would be a smart choice rather than finding your way around its dated Android 7.0 based OS.

Blaupunkt BLA55QL680 Price: Rs 49,999

LG NanoCell 55SM8100PTA

OnePlus may not have launched a perfect TV but it has certainly shaken up the pricing strategy of the big 3. Thanks to which, you have the 2019 edition of LG’s Ultra HD NanoCell TV now selling for a price similar to that of the OnePlus Q1. NanoCell technology is LG’s answer to QLED.

Though the performance is nowhere close to their OLED variants, neither is the price and the picture quality is certainly a cut above regular LCD/LED TVs. Now that’s where you can consider investing your 70K in if you are looking for a premium experience, right from its design to HDR performance. You get 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports and other host of connectivity options. The TV interface is based on Web OS.

LG NanoCell 55SM8100PTA Price: Rs 69,999