Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Realme 5 will be selling at a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 14:20:02 IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on 29 September at 12.00 pm and will be live till 4 October. During the sale, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI cardholders.

The Flipkart sale is the same days as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September to 4 October).

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you should look out for during the sale.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 was launched in July this year along with Redmi K20 Pro (Review)  at a starting price of Rs 21,999. As per the Flipkart listing, this smartphone will start selling at a price of Rs 19,999. Redmi K20 comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and  6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor.

The smartphone is available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Pearl White colour variants.

Poco F1

Poco F1(Review) is available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 20,999 and the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, originally priced at Rs 27,999. During the upcoming Flipkart, this smartphone will start selling at Rs 14,999 meaning getting a discount of Rs 6,000.

Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display.

Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display.

The smartphone comes in Steel Blue, Graphite Back and Rosso Red colour variants.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro(Review) will be selling at a price of Rs 12,999 during the upcoming sale. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for 4 GB + 64 GB model. It was priced at Rs 16,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of colour options, it comes in variants — Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

Realme C2

As per the Flipkart preview, one of the smartphones that are getting a discount is Realme C2 (Review) is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on its 32 GB storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 6,999.

Realme C2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Realme C2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A( Review) comes in two storage variants—the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model originally priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 6,199. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

Redmi 7A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and packs with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 7A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and packs with a 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Realme 5

Realme 5 was recently launched in India in two storage variants starting at a price of Rs 9,999. As per the preview, this price will come down to Rs 8,999 and the base model will sell at Rs 1,000 lower than the launch price. The higher variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant was launched at Rs 10,999.

Realme 5 (L) runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5 (L) runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

It is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour varaiants.

Asus 6Z

Launched back in June this year, Asus 6Z(Review)  is available three storage variants — 6 GB+ 64 GB variant priced at Rs 31,999, 6 GB+ 128 GB at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB+ 256 GB at Rs 39,999 in India. As per the Flipkart preview, the base storage model of the smartphone will sell at a price of Rs 27,999, getting a discount of Rs 4,000.

Asus_Z6 is equipped with a motorised rotating camera of 48 MP primary sensor coupled with 13 MP secondary ultra wide angle camera.

Asus_Z6 is equipped with a motorised rotating camera of 48 MP primary sensor coupled with 13 MP secondary ultra wide-angle camera.

The smartphone is available in a sole black colour variant.

Samsung S9, S9 Plus

Samsung S9 was launched last year along with Samsung S9 Plus(Review) at a starting price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, Samsung S9 will sell at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Samsung S9 Plus will start selling at Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is powered by new Exynos 9810 SoC clocked at 2.8 GHz.

The two smartphones are available in five colour variants — Burgundy Red, Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Polaris Blue.

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3A was launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999 back in May alongside Google Pixel 3 XL (Review). During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 3A will be selling at a discount of Rs 10,000. It will be priced at Rs 29,999.

It is available two colour variants —  Just Black and Clearly White.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999

Sep 26, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999
Top camera phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2019): Google Pixel 3a XL to Redmi K20 Pro

Camera Phones

Top camera phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2019): Google Pixel 3a XL to Redmi K20 Pro

Sep 17, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno2 Z to Honor View 20: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Sept 2019)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno2 Z to Honor View 20: Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Sept 2019)

Sep 24, 2019
Amazon creates over 90,000 temporary jobs, rival Flipkart hires more than 50,000 ahead of festive sales

NewsTracker

Amazon creates over 90,000 temporary jobs, rival Flipkart hires more than 50,000 ahead of festive sales

Sep 26, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition to offer up to 512 GB storage, to be launched tomorrow

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition to offer up to 512 GB storage, to be launched tomorrow

Sep 18, 2019
Flipkart expands delivery reach by 80 percent ahead of its Big Billion Days sales

Flipkart

Flipkart expands delivery reach by 80 percent ahead of its Big Billion Days sales

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019