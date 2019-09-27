tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on 29 September at 12.00 pm and will be live till 4 October. During the sale, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI cardholders.

The Flipkart sale is the same days as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September to 4 October).

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you should look out for during the sale.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 was launched in July this year along with Redmi K20 Pro (Review) at a starting price of Rs 21,999. As per the Flipkart listing, this smartphone will start selling at a price of Rs 19,999. Redmi K20 comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

The smartphone is available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Pearl White colour variants.

Poco F1

Poco F1(Review) is available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 20,999 and the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, originally priced at Rs 27,999. During the upcoming Flipkart, this smartphone will start selling at Rs 14,999 meaning getting a discount of Rs 6,000.

The smartphone comes in Steel Blue, Graphite Back and Rosso Red colour variants.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro(Review) will be selling at a price of Rs 12,999 during the upcoming sale. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for 4 GB + 64 GB model. It was priced at Rs 16,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

In terms of colour options, it comes in variants — Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

Realme C2

As per the Flipkart preview, one of the smartphones that are getting a discount is Realme C2 (Review) is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on its 32 GB storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A( Review) comes in two storage variants—the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model originally priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 6,199. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Realme 5

Realme 5 was recently launched in India in two storage variants starting at a price of Rs 9,999. As per the preview, this price will come down to Rs 8,999 and the base model will sell at Rs 1,000 lower than the launch price. The higher variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant was launched at Rs 10,999.

It is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour varaiants.

Asus 6Z

Launched back in June this year, Asus 6Z(Review) is available three storage variants — 6 GB+ 64 GB variant priced at Rs 31,999, 6 GB+ 128 GB at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB+ 256 GB at Rs 39,999 in India. As per the Flipkart preview, the base storage model of the smartphone will sell at a price of Rs 27,999, getting a discount of Rs 4,000.

The smartphone is available in a sole black colour variant.

Samsung S9, S9 Plus

Samsung S9 was launched last year along with Samsung S9 Plus(Review) at a starting price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, Samsung S9 will sell at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Samsung S9 Plus will start selling at Rs 34,999.

The two smartphones are available in five colour variants — Burgundy Red, Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Polaris Blue.

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3A was launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999 back in May alongside Google Pixel 3 XL (Review). During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 3A will be selling at a discount of Rs 10,000. It will be priced at Rs 29,999.

It is available two colour variants — Just Black and Clearly White.