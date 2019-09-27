Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival cashback offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival cashback offers will be valid on online payments only.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 17:00:30 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will kick start from 29 September (28 September for Prime members) and will be live till 4 October. While there will be heavy discounts and exchange offers on the products, Amazon cashback offers can also prove to be helpful during this sale.

These cashback offers are only valid for this Amazon sale and will be applicable to online payments and not cash on delivery service.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Best deals on Redmi 7, Mi A3, OnePlus 7 and more)

How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival cashback offers

These Amazon cashback offers are only applicable to online payments. Image: Reuters.

Step 1: Open Amazon official website and click on Great Indian Festival sale advertisement

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on "Collect this offer" under the preferred offer

Step 3: You will get a confirmation mail that you have successfully collected the offer

Step 4:  Shop during the Great Indian Festival sale and get cashback as Amazon Pay balance

You will receive the cashback in your Amazon Pay wallet within the next 72 hours of the purchase.

