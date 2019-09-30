Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 25,000 these days can bring you within touching distance of some of the current flagship smartphones in India and one can easily pocket some of the last generation flagships that are still going strong. So let's just cut to the chase and take a look at phones with fast processors, attractive designs and impressive cameras that you can buy under 25K this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Redmi K20 Pro

I had the Redmi K20 penned down in this list and then the Flipkart sale happened, driving the price of the Pro version a Rupee under 25K. And thus we have the Redmi K20 Pro(Review) at the top of the list this month. Other than an attractive design with a glass body, the phone boasts of a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera to add to the premiumness of the package.

The camera department is quite impressive too in the Redmi K20 Pro. You get a triple camera setup comprising a 48 MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide camera with 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that gives you 2x optical zoom.



They manage to capture some high quality images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slow motion videos at up to 960 fps. The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate usage. This is as good a phone you can expect under 25K this month.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Honor View 20

While the K20 Pro may be a great option in this budget, the Honor View 20(Review) isn’t too far behind. It has an equally eye-catching design with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less display and an in-display punch-hole front camera. At the back, you get the Aurora Nanotexture finish that creates an optical illusion and grabs attention. Just like the current Huawei/Honor flagships, the Honor View 20 is powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chip and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The View 20 has just two cameras at the back, but its 48 MP rear camera does an excellent job in different lighting conditions and the output is comparable to phones priced 50 percent higher. It uses pixel binning, which combines data from four pixels into one to capture more details.



A 4,000 mAh battery provides ample power for over a day of moderate usage. At its current selling price, it offers great value for money along with style and substance.

Honor View 20 price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Vivo V15 Pro

Here comes another phone with 48 MP rear camera. Just like the K20 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro(Review) features a pop-up selfie camera, a notch-less display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone boasts of a 90+ percent screen to body ratio courtesy of its 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED notch-less display. While its 32 MP pop-up front camera made the headlines at launch, the 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP triple camera setup at the back does all the heavy lifting to deliver good images in most lighting conditions.

Though this phone doesn’t have a flagship SoC, there’s ample processing power here thanks to a Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6 GB or RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its 3,700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate usage. The phone runs Android Pie.



You may be wondering if there’s any point in buying the Vivo V15 Pro for just a thousand Rupees lower than the Redmi K20 Pro. And at the moment, you’ll be right, but don’t forget that the discount on the K20 Pro is valid only for the next few days and its actual price is Rs 27,999. For a 4K price difference, the Vivo V15 Pro makes a strong case for itself.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Poco F1

Xiaomi released their sub-brand, Poco last year and launched a phone — Poco F1(Review) with Qualcomm’s then flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC for just over 20K in India. While its base variant was priced at 21K at launch, you can now get the top-end variant of the same with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for just Rs 18,999. You can add another 256 GB to it using a microSD card, just in case. The design isn’t the most eye-catching but it is still a beast when it comes to performance.

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full HD+ notched display and a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup at the back that does a good job in average to good lighting. You don’t get premium features like optical image stabilisation, but the image quality is pretty good.



There’s also a more than decent 20 MP front camera for selfies. The Poco launcher remains a better alternative to MIUI that you get in most Xiaomi phones. If you are looking to play PUBG in its full glory on a tight budget, Poco F1 is still a very practical option, and now at an even better price.

Poco F1 price in India: Rs 18,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here’s one for the brand conscious buyers. The Galaxy A50s is arguably the best Samsung phone you can buy under 25K in India this month. While it may not match the brute power or the photography prowess of some of the phones above, it is still a Samsung. Having said that, it doesn’t lag far behind either. This phone too has a 48 MP primary camera along with an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP depth sensor. You can capture some crisp photos from the primary camera. The 32 MP front camera will excite the selfie enthusiasts.

What’s most impressive about this phone is its 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with vibrant colour reproduction. The 3D prism back is bound to grab more than a few eyeballs too. The phone is powered by Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 9611 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. Its 4,000 mAh battery sails through a day of moderate usage. Like all phones in this list, the Samsung Galaxy A50s too runs Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage