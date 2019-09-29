Sunday, September 29, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 9 and more

iPhone XR is being offered in the Amazon sale at a starting price of Rs 39,999, down from Rs 49,990.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2019 10:02:22 IST

The Great Indian Festival Sale on e-commerce giant Amazon has begun today. There are a many deals that are being offered on smartphones and Amazon has said that it will be offering the 'lowest prices for smartphones' during the sale. Customers are said to avail up to 40 percent on some smartphones apart from getting cashback, deals and more. Here are the major deals you should know about.

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

With the launch of the OnePlus 7T, Amazon is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the OnePlus 7 (Review) giving it a starting price of Rs 29,999. The phone comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC along with a dual-camera setup having a 48 MP primary sensor. The higher 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant's price remains unchanged from what we can see on the Amazon website, although that could change. The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), with a 9 Hz refresh rate screen and QHD+ display is also being offered at a discounted price starting at Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 6T (left) looks identical to the OnePlus 7 on the right. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The budget smartphone from Samsung Galaxy M10s which has launched recently will be put up on a flash sale today at 12.00 pm, 4.00 pm, and 8.00 pm starting at Rs 8,999. The phone comes with a dual-camera which includes an ultra-wide sensor along with a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M10

iPhone XR

Another major deal is the iPhone XR (Review) which is being offered at a starting price of Rs 39,999, down from Rs 49,990 that it was offered at earlier. The iPhone XR has an HD display and is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Review) is also up for sale starting at Rs 42,999 down from its original price of which Amazon says is Rs 73,600 although Samsung's official Estore puts the price at Rs 67,900.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 during a product launch event. Reuters

Redmi 7

With the launch of the Redmi 8A, Amazon has slashed the price of the budget Redmi 7 by Rs 4,000 so that now you can purchase the device at Rs 5,999.

The plastic back looks like glass. Image: Omkar Patne

Apart from this, there are great offers on the Galaxy M30 which is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Oppo K3 is available for Rs 15,990 and the Poco F1 can be purchased for Rs 14,999 alongside the Vivo V15 which is priced at Rs 15,990. The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3 has been given a price tag of Rs 12,999.

 

 

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


