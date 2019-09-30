Monday, September 30, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today

From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Dyson V7, here are the best deals of the day on Amazon India.


tech2 News StaffSep 30, 2019 12:26:55 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicked off for all users on 29 September, and there are four more days that the sale will go on (till 4 October). During the sale, there are lots of discounts and deals on smartphones and other electronics being offered.

Amazon India also offers a 10 percent instant discount to SBI debit and credit cardholders during the sale. Interested buyers can also collect the cashback offers from the website now and can use them during the sale. These offers will not be valid for cash on delivery.

However, besides all the discounts and cashback, what many of you may have missed are Amazon India's Deals of the day during the sale, which offer special deals on different products, but only for a day.

Today, on 30 September, various products from Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review) to Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner are available on offer. Here's a look at some of the best deals of the day.

Do note, all these offers are valid only till the end of the day today ie. 30 September.

Xiaomi Mi A3

For today, Xiaomi Mi A3's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is available at Rs 12,999 down from Rs 14,999. The 6 GB RAM variant isn't part of the deal of the day, but it is also down by Rs 1,500, selling at Rs 15,999.

There is also an off of up to Rs 9,000 on exchange.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From Xiaomi Mi A3 to Echo Show 5, the craziest deals for today

Xiaomi Mi A3 is .Image: Tech2

Oppo A7

Oppo A7's price for today is down by Rs 7,000. As against its price of Rs 16,990, the smartphone is selling at Rs 9,990. This offer is for the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the Oppo A7.

You can also get up to Rs 6,993 off on exchange.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 9 and more)

Oppo A7

Oppo A7

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 (review) is also part of today's top deals on Amazon. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is available at Rs 11,999 for the day. This price is down from Rs 13,999.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,800.

(Also read: How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 cashback offers)

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro (Review) is going at a discount of Rs 8,000 during the Great Indian Festival today. From Rs 34,990, the smartphone is selling at Rs 26,990 today. This offer is for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model.

The phone also comes with no-cost EMI options, and an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,000.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period)

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

iRobot 600 series

Besides smartphones, there is also a good deal on other products. For instance, the iRobot vacuum cleaning robot. The iRobot 600 is available at a discount of Rs 6,000 today, which brings its price down to Rs 20,900 from Rs 26,900.

iRobot 600 series.

iRobot 600 series.

Dyson V7 Vacuum cleaner

Another good deal for a home gadget today is on the Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner, which is available at a discount of Rs 10,000. This brings the price of the V7 down to Rs 22,900, as against its original price of Rs 33,900.

There are also no cost EMI options available on all major credit cards and select debit cards.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999)

Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner

Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 is also available at a 39 percent discount during the Great Indian Festival sale. Till the end of the day today, you will be able to purchase the smart display at Rs 5,499 as opposed to its price of Rs 8,999.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

