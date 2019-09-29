Sunday, September 29, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

The offer on iPhone XR and the iPhone 6s is available only till 29 September midnight.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2019 11:53:33 IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live today for all non-Prime members. The sale is scheduled to go on till 4 October. During the sale, there are various discounts on smartphones like the OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and others. However, one sale offer that stands apart from all is the Apple iPhone XR (64 GB), which is selling for just Rs 42,999.

As per the Amazon India website, at the time of writing the story, the offer will be available for only the next 12 hours. Which means, the iPhone XR will be available at Rs 42,999 only till midnight on 29 September.

Apart from the discount, the 64 GB variant of the phone also has up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange, No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. There are also some bank offers wherein you can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000 with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Card EMI transactions. There are also 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The iPhone XR 128 GB variant is also down to Rs 47,999, as opposed to the original selling price of Rs 54,900. The 256 GB model of iPhone XR is also down by Rs 33,900, with its price now down to 57,999.

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2

Apple iPhone 6s 32 GB is also available at an attractive discount during the sale. The smartphone is now down by Rs 8,901 and selling at Rs 20,999. The phone also comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000. No Cost EMI is also available on the phone's purchase on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

There are also some bank offers on purchase of the iPhone 6s, wherein you can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000 with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions You can also save 10 percent, up to Rs 10,000, on total purchases of Rs 50,000 and above across all orders with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Another bonus offers on the iPhone 6s' purchase can get you 5 percent off of up to Rs 2500 on total purchases above Rs 50,000 across all orders with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

