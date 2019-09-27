Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Here are the simple steps of how you can redeem your cashback offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 17:09:38 IST

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale from 29 September(28 September for Prime members) to 4 October. It's offering discounts across thousands of products belonging to different categories. Apart from other shopping cashback offers, the e-commerce platform is also giving cashback offers that you can use to get cash back when you make a purchase during this sale.

Here are the steps to redeem cashback offers that you receive during the sale.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Best deals on Redmi 7, Mi A3, OnePlus 7 and more)

The cashback will be credited in your Amazon Pay wallet within 72 hours of the purchase. Image: Reuters.

(Also read: How to collect Amazon Great Indian Festival cashback offers)

Step 1: Shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Step 2: Within three days of payment, you will get a link on your linked mobile or email ID to redeem the offer

Step 3: Open the link and select 'Order now'

Step 4: You will land on the offers page and then you can choose to redeem the option as per your offer

Step 5: Make the payment via Amazon Pay balance or net banking and within three days, you will get the cashback according to the offer in your Amazon Pay wallet.

All the cashback offers across various categories of products including Fitness, Watches, baby products, jewelry, etc., can be redeemed in the same manner.

