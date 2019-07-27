Saturday, July 27, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile unveils collaboration with The Walking Dead and visual update to Erangel

A new zombie mode is coming to PUBG Mobile with visual updates to many parts of the Erangel map.


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 16:37:35 IST

PUBG Mobile Global General Manager Vincent Wang announced that the highly popular battle royale mobile game is collaborating with AMC’s TV show The Walking Dead later this year. The news was unveiled at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 global finals in Berlin, Germany.

PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead crossover event.

Wang didn’t reveal any more details about the new zombie mode apart from the announcement. A short video clip was also shown where a zombie is approaching a level 3 helmet abandoned on a beach.

PUBG Mobile already has two zombie modes called 'Darkest Night' and 'Survive Till Dawn 2'. It had earlier collaborated with Resident Evil 2 for a crossover event that brought some peculiar zombies from the Resident Evil franchise to the mobile game. We aren’t sure how the collaboration between the game and The Walking Dead is going to work out. Will we be able to play as some of the iconic characters from the movie? We’ll know for sure when more details are revealed.

Vincent Wang, General, PUBG Mobile Global at the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 global finals at Berlin, Germany.

Apart from the new zombie mode, Wang also announced that the Erangel map is going to receive visual upgrades. A short video was shown where many areas including Mylta Power, Prison, Yasnaya, etc., were compared to the upcoming graphics update. Recently, the PC version of PUBG also received a visual upgrade to many areas in Erangel and it was natural for the mobile game to receive the same update. No further details were announced about the map update nor do we know when the update is going to be rolled out.

The PMCO 2019 Spring Split global finals are currently underway where Team Soul from India has qualified to play.  Do check out all the highlights from the first day and do tune in to our live blog of the second day to get the latest updates from the tournament.

