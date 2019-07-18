Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
PUBG PC Update 4.1 brings visual upgrades to Erangel after Season 4 announcement

The Erangel map is getting a design overhaul along with massive UI changes and a Survivor Pass.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 19:45:01 IST

PUBG Corp announced PUBG's season 4 with a cinematic trailer that depicted a narrative-driven approach that the company has been talking about to add into the game. In the trailer, we saw a kid who manages to survive in a war-torn Erangel in the past and finally leading up to the present time where he’s the one overlooking the battle royale happening in the map. While we don’t know how the story is going to unfold later, we do know that PUBG Corp is preparing Erangel to tell its origin story.

PUBG PC Update 4.1 brings visual upgrades to Erangel after Season 4 announcement

PUBG PC Season 4.

Season 4 is bringing in a ton of changes to the game and several visual upgrades to many parts of Erangel. This includes new and refreshed buildings, upgraded graphics and gameplay, and some secrets in the map that will reveal the island’s past.

The visual upgrades include either new buildings or new textures added to them. So, locations such as Military Base, Mylta Power, Quarry, Mansion and Prison will go through some visible changes. Many terrain changes are also being introduced to reflect what happened on the island in the past.

Apart from the visual changes, there are many gameplay updates being added. This includes adjustments to weapon damage, vehicle handling, healing and boost items and many animation updates. The entire list of patch notes has been posted by PUBG on its website.

PUBG PC Survivor Pass: Aftermath.

PUBG PC Survivor Pass: Aftermath.

There’s also the new 'Survivor Pass: Aftermath' that will be running between 23 July to 15 October. It will also try to tell a story through skins and items while dishing out rewards. For the first time, a cooperative mission is being introduced where players can play together to complete missions.

PUBG Update 4.1 is currently live on the test server and interested players who want to give it a go before it publically launches can download it right away. The company says that Season 4 will launch on consoles somewhere towards the end of Summer.

