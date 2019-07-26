Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

After several qualifiers, the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) is finally here. The two-day tournament will witness 16 teams battling it out against each other in PUBG Mobile to compete for the $180,000 winning prize.

Four games will be played across four different maps including Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Erangel. Teams will be accumulating points through damage, kills, and revives along with the maximum points for the winning team of that particular map. Team Soul (that includes popular PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal) from India has managed to qualify for the finals and they'll be playing today for the final prize.

Qualified teams

Team SOUL - India

- India All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan

— Japan X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China

— China GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea

— South Korea Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry

— Wildcard entry Brazilian Killers — South America

— South America Team Unique — Europe

— Europe Team SNT — Middle East

— Middle East Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — Soth-East Asia

— Soth-East Asia Space Station Gaming — North America

TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage. X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.