PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 LIVE: SCARZ Black from Japan wins in the first round

tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 16:43:55 IST

At the finals of PMCO 2019 in Berlin, 16 teams will be battling it out against each other for the $180,000 prize.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Sanhok is live!

    All the 16 teams have landed on Sanhok for the first match of Day 1.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    First map - Sanhok

    Folks who want to watch the matches can tune into the livestreams on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel, being broadcast in several languages including English and Hindi.

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Team Soul arrives

    Representing India, Team Soul has entered the arena!

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Teams are here

    All the participating 16 teams are being introduced and brought in the arena.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Alan Walker is on stage

    Recently, Alan Walker and A$AP Rocky collaborated with PUBG Mobile to release a single called 'Live Fast'. Walker is on stage performing it live at PMCO 2019.

  • 15:29 (IST)

    PMCO 2019 is live!

    The livestream of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has begun. We are getting a quick look into the journey of all the teams to the final. The first match will be on the Sanhok map and it will start at 3.50 pm. Stay tuned!

After several qualifiers, the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) is finally here. The two-day tournament will witness 16 teams battling it out against each other in PUBG Mobile to compete for the $180,000 winning prize.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 LIVE: SCARZ Black from Japan wins in the first round

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

Four games will be played across four different maps including Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Erangel. Teams will be accumulating points through damage, kills, and revives along with the maximum points for the winning team of that particular map. Team Soul (that includes popular PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal) from India has managed to qualify for the finals and they'll be playing today for the final prize.

Qualified teams

  • Team SOUL - India
  • All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan
  • X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China
  • GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea
  • Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry
  • Brazilian Killers — South America
  • Team Unique — Europe
  • Team SNT — Middle East
  • Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — Soth-East Asia
  • Space Station Gaming — North America

TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage.  X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.



