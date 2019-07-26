16:11 (IST)
tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 16:43:55 IST
At the finals of PMCO 2019 in Berlin, 16 teams will be battling it out against each other for the $180,000 prize.
15:54 (IST)
First map - Sanhok Folks who want to watch the matches can tune into the livestreams on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel, being broadcast in several languages including English and Hindi .
15:49 (IST)
Team Soul arrives Representing India, Team Soul has entered the arena!
15:29 (IST)
PMCO 2019 is live! The livestream of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has begun. We are getting a quick look into the journey of all the teams to the final. The first match will be on the Sanhok map and it will start at 3.50 pm. Stay tuned!
15:49 (IST)
Team Soul arrives
Representing India, Team Soul has entered the arena!
15:43 (IST)
Teams are here
All the participating 16 teams are being introduced and brought in the arena.
15:39 (IST)
Alan Walker is on stage
Recently, Alan Walker and A$AP Rocky collaborated with PUBG Mobile to release a single called 'Live Fast'. Walker is on stage performing it live at PMCO 2019.
After several qualifiers, the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) is finally here. The two-day tournament will witness 16 teams battling it out against each other in PUBG Mobile to compete for the $180,000 winning prize.
Four games will be played across four different maps including Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Erangel. Teams will be accumulating points through damage, kills, and revives along with the maximum points for the winning team of that particular map. Team Soul (that includes popular PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal) from India has managed to qualify for the finals and they'll be playing today for the final prize.
TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage. X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.
