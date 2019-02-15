Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile's Zombie mode update could most likely come on 19 February

Zombie mode could be a temporary update and will be removed after a certain amount of time.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 13:20:18 IST

As the days tick by, we are still awaiting news for the official release of online gaming sensation PUBG Mobile's Zombie mode. Made in association with the developers of the Resident Evil 2 reboot, the mod has been available for beta testers for some time now, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the mode. Now it seems we have some confirmation as to when Tencent, developer of PUBG Mobile, plans on releasing the update.

PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2

PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2

PUBG Mobile leaker Mr Ghost Gaming, who has been right in his earlier leaks, has said that the PUBG Mobile servers are said to go offline from 18 February for maintenance. We know that every time PUBG goes under maintenance, it is usually to bring us a new update.

Now Mr Ghost hasn't stated that the Zombie update is the reason for this maintenance, but since PUBG Mobile's Twitter page has been teasing the mode for some time, we can assume that on 19 February, when the servers come back online, is the day PUBG Mobile Zombies would release officially.

However, Mr Ghost has also said that Zombie mode will be a temporary update and will be removed after a certain amount of time. He also mentions that a new Killcam feature could also be coming which shows how you were killed by the enemy.

We recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt as there has been no confirmation about the update's arrival. The update is imminent.

We shall keep you apprised of any new developments on PUBG Mobile.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's new teaser hints Zombie mode update could be imminent

Feb 06, 2019

PUBG

Denied an expensive phone to play PUBG, Mumbai youth commits suicide

Feb 04, 2019

PUBG

Harley Quinn and Joker skins now live for PUBG PlayStation 4 players

Feb 11, 2019

PUBG

PUBG addiction: Should the game be banned for being popular? Opinions are mixed

Feb 01, 2019

PUBG

PUBG love story: Two players fall in love while playing the popular battle royale game

Feb 14, 2019

PUBG Mobile

Indian PUBG Mobile pro 8Bit_Thug talks about his bonding with Mortal, team 8Bit

Feb 06, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019