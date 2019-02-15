tech2 News Staff

As the days tick by, we are still awaiting news for the official release of online gaming sensation PUBG Mobile's Zombie mode. Made in association with the developers of the Resident Evil 2 reboot, the mod has been available for beta testers for some time now, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the mode. Now it seems we have some confirmation as to when Tencent, developer of PUBG Mobile, plans on releasing the update.

PUBG Mobile leaker Mr Ghost Gaming, who has been right in his earlier leaks, has said that the PUBG Mobile servers are said to go offline from 18 February for maintenance. We know that every time PUBG goes under maintenance, it is usually to bring us a new update.

Now Mr Ghost hasn't stated that the Zombie update is the reason for this maintenance, but since PUBG Mobile's Twitter page has been teasing the mode for some time, we can assume that on 19 February, when the servers come back online, is the day PUBG Mobile Zombies would release officially.

However, Mr Ghost has also said that Zombie mode will be a temporary update and will be removed after a certain amount of time. He also mentions that a new Killcam feature could also be coming which shows how you were killed by the enemy.

We recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt as there has been no confirmation about the update's arrival. The update is imminent.

We shall keep you apprised of any new developments on PUBG Mobile.

