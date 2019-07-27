Saturday, July 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 LIVE: Day 2 of the Spring Split at Berlin, Germany

tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 14:44:22 IST

The top three teams after day 1 in overall standings at the PMCO 2019 finals are X-Quest, Top Esports and RRQ Athena

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:57 (IST)

    PMCO 2019 day 2 livestream

    If you wish to watch the livestream from the showfloor, PUBG Mobile is streaming them in several languages including English and Hindi.

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Team overall standings after day 1

  • 14:45 (IST)

    PMCO 2019 day highlights

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Day 2 of PMCO 2019

    Here's how the second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 finals looks like:

    Game 1 - Sanhok
    Game 2 - Erangel
    Game 3 - Miramar
    Game 4 - Erangel
    Game 5 - Vikendi
    Game 6 - Erangel

    • read more

On Day 1, we witnessed some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in four different points to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 LIVE: Day 2 of the Spring Split at Berlin, Germany

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.

You can catch all the highlights from the first day of the tournament here.

Until now, the team standings are as follows:

  1. X-Quest - 112 points
  2. Top Esports - 89 points
  3. RRQ Athena - 88 points
  4. Elite Gaming - 76 points
  5. Spacestation Gaming - 68 points
  6. GC Busan - 66 points
  7. Bigetron Esports - 59 points
  8. Nova Esports - 49 points
  9. Team SNT - 44 points
  10. SCARZ Black - 43 points
  11. Team Unique - 43 points
  12. Purple Mood - 40 points
  13. Team Queso - 32 points
  14. Team Soul - 25 points
  15. All Rejection Gaming - 18 points
  16. Brazilians Killers - 18 points



top reviews

Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

TECH2 RATING

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A70

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 1 Highlights: X-Quest tops the leaderboard

Jul 26, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 1 Highlights: X-Quest tops the leaderboard
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Berlin LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch the tournament Online

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Berlin LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch the tournament Online

Jul 25, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals Berlin: Day 1 schedule and teams qualified

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals Berlin: Day 1 schedule and teams qualified

Jul 23, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open winners from India denied visa to Germany for global finals

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Club Open winners from India denied visa to Germany for global finals

Jul 18, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals: India's TEAM SOUL obtain German visa for the tournament

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals: India's TEAM SOUL obtain German visa for the tournament

Jul 24, 2019
PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India, available to download on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India, available to download on Google Play Store

Jul 26, 2019

science

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019