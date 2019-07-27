14:57 (IST)
tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 14:44:22 IST
The top three teams after day 1 in overall standings at the PMCO 2019 finals are X-Quest, Top Esports and RRQ Athena
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.
14:46 (IST)
Team overall standings after day 1
The first four rounds of the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo are done, and we have some early leaders who have played extremely well. Will they be able to maintain their leads through two more days of grueling play? Watch and find out! https://t.co/o6auaH77eK pic.twitter.com/Vcbgg7HjhI— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 26, 2019
14:45 (IST)
PMCO 2019 day highlights
#PMCO Global Finals Day 1, sponsored by Vivo, was off the charts! Alan Walker live, intense battles, crazy upsets, and the show match with the #TeamUp stars! Check out the highlights, then watch the full stream: https://t.co/O52BcibiYI pic.twitter.com/WwGRw3STH4— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 26, 2019
14:38 (IST)
Day 2 of PMCO 2019
Here's how the second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 finals looks like:
Game 1 - Sanhok
Game 2 - Erangel
Game 3 - Miramar
Game 4 - Erangel
Game 5 - Vikendi
Game 6 - Erangel
On Day 1, we witnessed some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in four different points to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.
The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.
You can catch all the highlights from the first day of the tournament here.
Until now, the team standings are as follows:
also see
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 1 Highlights: X-Quest tops the leaderboardJul 26, 2019
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Berlin LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch the tournament OnlineJul 25, 2019
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals Berlin: Day 1 schedule and teams qualifiedJul 23, 2019
PUBG
PUBG Mobile Club Open winners from India denied visa to Germany for global finalsJul 18, 2019
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals: India's TEAM SOUL obtain German visa for the tournamentJul 24, 2019
PUBG Mobile Lite
PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India, available to download on Google Play StoreJul 26, 2019
science
Rocket Launch
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocketJul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020Jul 25, 2019
In Vitro Fertilisation
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in ManchesterJul 25, 2019
Asteroid Fly-by
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 JulyJul 24, 2019