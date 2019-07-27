Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

On Day 1, we witnessed some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in four different points to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.

The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.

You can catch all the highlights from the first day of the tournament here.

Until now, the team standings are as follows: