Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile latest 0.11.0 update brings Zombie mode, map improvements and more

PUBG Mobile Survive Till Dawn is a new event mode that is here for a limited time only.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 13:17:26 IST

The moment which PUBG fans had been so eagerly anticipating is finally here. PUBG Mobile's latest 0.11.0 update has added the Zombie mode to the game, which is a feature that has gained a lot of traction since Tencent announced its collaboration with Resident Evil 2. Apart from the Zombie mode, there are few other UI tweaks here and there along with the addition of Moonlight mode for the Vikendi maps and new guns as well.

PUBG x Resident Evil.

PUBG x Resident Evil.

Let's begin first with the Zombie mode. The tech2 team had previously played the mode while the update was in beta and has concluded that this is by far the most engaging experience introduced in the game. The Eragnel map is fixed for Zombie mode and there is always the same predefined area for players to drop in, which spans popular locations such as School, Rozhok, Yasanya Polyana and Pochinki.

60 players play the game and the rules of the game don't change. Stay in the zone and kill enemy players. However, it is easier said than done. The players also have to deal with zombies, which in the beginning are quite a few but as the daylight timer starts to reach zero and night approaches, the zombie wave becomes more intense. Apart from regular zombies, the user has to battle a bunch of special zombies as well along with boss zombies straight out of Resident Evil 2.

Here is the list of all the new things in the update.

  • Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.
  • Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.
  • Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.
  • Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now
  • Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game's anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes.
  • Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.
  • Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last.
  • Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.
  • Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.
  • Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.
  • Added new titles: "#1/100" (permanent) and "Survivor" (time-limited).
  • Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.
  • SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.
  • Past results are now kept up to one month. Older data will be cleared.
  • Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

The update is 428 MB in size and should be available for all devices starting today.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile servers under maintenance as Tencent preps 0.11.0 Zombie mode update

Feb 18, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's Zombie mode update could most likely come on 19 February

Feb 15, 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's new teaser hints Zombie mode update could be imminent

Feb 06, 2019

PUBG

PUBG Mobile team speaks out on addiction woes, promises healthy in-game environment

Feb 18, 2019

PUBG

Harley Quinn and Joker skins now live for PUBG PlayStation 4 players

Feb 11, 2019

PUBG

PUBG love story: Two players fall in love while playing the popular battle royale game

Feb 14, 2019

science

Healthcare & AI

AI in Healthcare: Why maternal & child heathcare is a priority focus area in India

Feb 19, 2019

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019

Super Snow Moon

Super Snow Moon in India on 19 Feb: When and where to watch the lunar spectacle

Feb 19, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019