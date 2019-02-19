tech2 News Staff

The moment which PUBG fans had been so eagerly anticipating is finally here. PUBG Mobile's latest 0.11.0 update has added the Zombie mode to the game, which is a feature that has gained a lot of traction since Tencent announced its collaboration with Resident Evil 2. Apart from the Zombie mode, there are few other UI tweaks here and there along with the addition of Moonlight mode for the Vikendi maps and new guns as well.

Let's begin first with the Zombie mode. The tech2 team had previously played the mode while the update was in beta and has concluded that this is by far the most engaging experience introduced in the game. The Eragnel map is fixed for Zombie mode and there is always the same predefined area for players to drop in, which spans popular locations such as School, Rozhok, Yasanya Polyana and Pochinki.

60 players play the game and the rules of the game don't change. Stay in the zone and kill enemy players. However, it is easier said than done. The players also have to deal with zombies, which in the beginning are quite a few but as the daylight timer starts to reach zero and night approaches, the zombie wave becomes more intense. Apart from regular zombies, the user has to battle a bunch of special zombies as well along with boss zombies straight out of Resident Evil 2.

Here is the list of all the new things in the update.

Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.

Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.

Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now

Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game's anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last.

Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.

Added new titles: "#1/100" (permanent) and "Survivor" (time-limited).

Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.

SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.

Past results are now kept up to one month. Older data will be cleared.

Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

The update is 428 MB in size and should be available for all devices starting today.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.