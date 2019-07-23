Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals Berlin: Day 1 schedule and teams qualified

The PUBG Mobile Club Open finals kick-off in Berlin from 26 July and will conclude on 28 July.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 15:07:21 IST

One of the biggest mobile esports event called PUBG Mobile: Club Open 2019 Berlin is now in its final stages after the second day of the prelims was concluded yesterday. We are now down to only 16 teams who have competed through gruelling zonal legs of the tournament to get their hands on the coveted $180,000 prize. The finals kick-off in Berlin from 26 July and will conclude on 28 July. Here is the Day 1 schedule and teams of the event.

PUBG Mobile Club Open

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Schedule Day 1

There will be four games played on the four different maps of PUBG: Mobile. All 16 teams will play and points will be awarded based on each team's performance in each match. These will include things like most damage, most kills, most revives and of course the maximum points will be given for winning the game. However, the teams with the most wins are not guaranteed to win as kills and damage done hold a lot of weight. In the Indian leg, TEAM SOUL won only one match but were declared winners owing to the points accumulated over the two days of the tournament.

Final 16 teams.

The day will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the Erangel map followed by Sanhok, Vikendi and then Miramar. The day is scheduled to end at 8.00 pm IST although delays usually occur in these type of tournaments.

(Also read — PUBG Mobile Club Open India Finals Day 1: India's eSports future is looking bright)

Qualified teams

  • Team SOUL - India
  • All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan
  • X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China
  • GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea
  • Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry
  • Brazilian Killers — South America
  • Team Unique — Europe
  • Team SNT — Middle East
  • Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — Soth-East Asia
  • Space Station Gaming — North America

TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage.  X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals on tech2!

