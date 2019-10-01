Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
Call of Duty: Mobile officially rolls out for global markets, to compete with PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is supposed to bring all the familiar elements from the franchise to mobile devices.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 12:58:34 IST

Activision's ultra-popular AAA game series has officially made its way to the mobile platform globally as of today. Call of Duty: Mobile (COD) had been in beta for about 3-4 months and many had expected the game to drop somewhere in November but the company has given us a surprise by rolling it out early. The game is going to give stiff competition to Tencent's other popular title PUBG Mobile and we should see in due course if COD has what it takes to displace the former as the most popular shooter game on mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile is supposed to bring all the familiar elements from the franchise to mobile devices while adding certain new elements that are common in the mobile gaming ecosystem. The game will pack maps from Modern Warfare, including Crash and Crossfire, and also from Black Ops like Nuketown and Hijacked.

While Team Deathmatch is the more popular game mode on the other gaming platforms for the franchise, Battle Royale is the current hottest first-person shooter mode in mobile games. Naturally, CoD: Mobile will also have this mode where 100 players will drop into a large map and survive until the end. It will support solo, duo, and four-player squad modes where they will have access to several kinds of vehicles including an ATV, helicopter, and raft. There will be first-person and third-person view modes as well.

Although CoD: Mobile could receive an overwhelming response in the west, as mentioned earlier it will face immense competition from PUBG Mobile in Asia, especially in India and South-East Asia. India alone reportedly has over 50 million PUBG Mobile players and it could be incredibly difficult to make players switch to a new battle royale game.

