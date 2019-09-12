Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Season 9 arrives with 0.14.5 update bringing new Warrior theme

PUBG Mobile will offer players a Parachute Trail if they update the game between 12 and 18 September.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 14:22:47 IST

Season 8 of the wildly popular mobile game PUBG Mobile has concluded as of 12 September and we are about to see a rollout of the new Season 9. The update (version 0.14.5) is now available for download on Android and iOS which has a size of 124 MB and 140 MB respectively on both the platforms.

As far as updates go, there are no major overhauls in the game like the previous 0.14.0 update which bought 'Infection Mode' and new weapons along with a UI overhaul. PUBG Mobile will offer players a Parachute Trail if they update the game between 12 September and 18 September. The main theme for Season 9 will be centred around 'Warriors'. It will also bring the Global Treasure Hunt event which has a prize pool of $1 million.

There is now a timer present in the Season menu which shows how long before the next season begins. The missions and ranking page has now been redesigned while the Royal Pass will now be getting a customised sharing page.

In terms of additional improvements, you now have a Weekly Mission crate reminder and an achievement chain progress is also available. The lobby will now no more show expired vehicles. The Royale Pass Season 9 will include exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


