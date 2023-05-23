BGMI Unbanned: Want to download and play the iconic battle royale game? Here’s why you can’t

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, is finally returning to app stores nearly 10 months after being banned in the country. On Friday, game developer Krafton announced its comeback and stated that it would soon be available for download on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

While the game is not yet accessible on iOS devices, Android users have been told that they can obtain the app by visiting BGMI’s official website and clicking the Play button, which redirects them to the download page.

Also read: BGMI returns: Why did Centre ban Battlegrounds Mobile India? How is it back?

The game is currently not visible within the app store. However, even after downloading it, people are having some trouble or the other to play the game.

Can’t be accessed or played

Even after downloading it from the website link, players are unable to launch the game and play it. Many players raised this issue specifically with the Android version of the game, prompting the company to release an official statement.

The company has updated the closed test track for BGMI, allowing players who participated in the game’s public test before its official launch to download it from the Google Play Store. However, there is a technical error preventing some users from accessing the game. Krafton is aware of this error and is actively working to resolve it.

The official statement reads, “The closed test track for BGMI has been updated. Players who participated in the public test before the game’s launch should receive a message guiding them to the Play Store for downloading the game. However, the link is currently non-functional as the servers have been shut down, preventing game downloads. We are also aware that some other users who did not participate in the closed test are receiving this message. This is a technical error, and we are working on resolving it.”

PUBG Mobile’s original ban in 2020

In September 2020, PUBG Mobile, along with several other Chinese apps, was banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Krafton, the publisher of PUBG Mobile, collaborated with authorities to relaunch the game in India with specific modifications and a new name, BGMI. However, BGMI faced another ban a few months later.

Also read: The China link: How an intel agency’s report, letter from MHA triggered ban on popular game BGMI

In July 2022, BGMI was removed from app stores, including Google Play and Apple App Store, under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act. Since then, Krafton has been working with Indian authorities to bring back BGMI in the country.

Krafton can’t be crafty, has to be careful

During this 90-day period, the game will be closely monitored by authorities. To comply with regulations, Krafton has had to make several changes, such as changing the blood colour from red to green. More importantly, though, Krafton will have to ensure that data generated from Indian users, stays inside India, and that no data is to be shared with China, whatsoever. The company aims to adhere to government guidelines to avoid any potential violations that could lead to another ban.

Also read: Explained: Why Google and Apple removed BGMI from their respective app stores 2 years after PUBG ban

“We are grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We extend our thanks to the Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past months. We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be available for download, and we look forward to welcoming you back to our platform,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, in the official release last week.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.