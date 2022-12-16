Loitering munitions: Powerful battlefield enabler, now integrated into greater strategy of war

Kamikaze drones and loitering munitions have been very effectively used in the Ukraine war and have begun to define the future of warfare? Earlier, they have been used in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen, but only in the year 2020, in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, did they come into the limelight in a contested environment for the first time.

One of the military support packages announced by White House for Ukraine included 100 tactical switchblade loitering munitions. The videos going viral of direct hits on tanks and other ground vehicles indicate tactical successes. However, to draw correct lessons, there is a need to understand the technology and employment dynamics.

Origin of loitering munitions

Loitering munitions trace their origin to the dawn of the jet age. Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM) paired to radars proved devastating to jet aircraft. The loitering munitions were borne out of a desire to counter this new weapon – SAMs. By removing the pilot from the anti-missile aircraft, the designers of loitering munitions reduced the risk of human harm in seeking out these weapons. By expanding the flight time, the loitering munitions could look for both known and unknown missile installations. On their own, loitering munitions would clear an area of anti-air threats. Combined with following aircraft, the loitering munitions allowed jet fighters to retain their utility, without needing to be stealthy from launch.

Loitering munitions are peculiar

Loitering munitions are a combination of a drone and a missile, more like “loitering missiles.” They are mostly one-time-use expendables that find and finally hit the target. Loitering munitions enable faster reaction times against concealed or hidden targets that emerge for short periods without placing high-value platforms close to the target area, and also allow more selective targeting as the attack can easily be aborted.

The target search could be autonomous, using its own airborne sensors or by a human in the loop at a ground or air station. Some more advanced and expensive drones could be recalled or recovered in case not used. One way to understand loitering munitions is as a kind of airborne mine. Like land or naval mines, these anti-radar loitering munitions are an explosive placed into an environment for selective attack and target destruction. Unlike ground or marine based mines, which can remain in place for long durations of time, loitering munitions are limited by their flight time, though some loitering munitions can land inert and then be refueled for future flights. They thus have lessor humanitarian issues.

The loitering munitions could be launched from an elaborate ground station, an airborne platform, or be a small discreet, man-portable weapon. Depending on the size, the loiter time could vary. Very large ones, like the Israel Aircraft Industry (IAI) Harop operated by Indian Air Force (IAF) could loiter for 8-9 hours and small ones as used in Ukraine could loiter for 30-60 minutes.

Loitering munitions evolve

Loitering munitions got more evolved in the 1980s and saw Israeli Delilah variants. The late 1980s IAI Harpy was the first loitering munitions widely exported, and also bought by the Indian Air Force. The Americans had the AGM-136 Tacit Rainbow which was often termed more as a UAV. They were used for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) roles against SAMs, and were deployed for the SEAD role in a number of military forces in the 1990s.

Starting in the 2000s, loitering weapons have been developed for additional roles ranging from relatively long-range strikes. IAI Harop was one such system. Later were developed smaller, tactical fire support, very short range battlefield systems that could fit in a backpack.

They could fly, loiter, search and identify a target using their own sensor, hit a target like a missile, and were expendable. The sensors could be radar, thermal imaging, or visual sensor data. Loitering munitions could be as small as a model airplane or a little longer. Typically fixed-wing, and powered by pusher propellers, they could resemble everything from matchsticks with wings to a large bird of prey. Artificial intelligence, combined with the use of sophisticated sensors, is now allowing increasing levels of autonomy. Alternatively a human could select the target and order its destruction. Developments in communications technology, computing, processing, and miniaturized sensors means that loitering munitions can now serve a range of functions in war once reserved for crewed aircraft or artillery. The requirement for human approval can easily be removed with minor technical upgrades to the system. Some have called them a cheap anonymous suicide drones. Historically, loitering munitions were used to target things like radars but are increasingly being used to attack tanks, combat assets, vehicles and even humans. As modern weapon systems are becoming increasingly autonomous in their capabilities, they pose risks and ethical questions.

Comparison – cruise missile, loitering munitions and UCAV

Cruise missiles, loitering munitions and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) are often compared. While cruise missiles, such as the block IV Tomahawk, have the ability to loiter and have some sensory and remote control features, but cruise missiles primary mission is typically a predesignated strike. Cruise missiles are optimized for long-range flight at constant speed. Most UAVs could be fitted with improvised explosives and then piloted to crash onto a target. However the primary mission of a UAV and UCAV is to carry reconnaissance and/or drop munitions and return back to land.

UAVs are noisy when diving, potentially providing warning to the target. They are often costly, and can’t be expended. The primary mission of a loitering munition is reaching the suspected target area, target acquisition during a loitering phase, followed by a self-destructive strike. These are optimised with very short engine life, silent strike phase, and speed during strike dive. Their other strength is loitering time instead of range/speed, and are relatively cheaper.

Loitering munitions in operations

Azerbaijan used the Harop to destroy Armenian air defence systems and armoured vehicles in a conventional mechanised conflict. The induction and operational success of loitering munitions is considered by some as a game-changing technology. The US, has committed to sending a total of 700 AeroVironment Switchblades to Ukraine. The smaller ones weighing just 2.5 kilograms cost as little as $6,000 a munition, are man-portable, with 10 kilometre range, and are good for soft skin vehicles. The heavier ones weigh closer to 25 kilograms, take longer to assemble, have longer range close to 40 kilometres, and can pierce tank armour. The US has also promised to send Puma reconnaissance drones, counter-drone systems, and naval drones to Ukraine, as well as the ‘Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial System’.

121 Phoenix Ghost drones were to be provided to Ukraine, and reportedly have similar capabilities to the Switchblade drone with a longer loitering capability and infra-red sensors. More and more countries are making their own loitering munitions.

Ukraine appears to be also using the Polish Warmate drone, which can operate conventionally as a surveillance drone or be equipped with explosives to become a loitering munition. Russians too have their loitering munitions, the Lancet, which is an autonomous system, was successfully employed in Syria in 2021. It is not clear if the same has been deployed in Ukraine. Russians also have the Zala Kyb loitering munitions that have been used in Ukraine to attack fixed sites. There have also been claims that loitering munitions, operating autonomously, may have been used in combat in Libya. Turkish-manufactured Kargu-2 drone had reportedly engaged Libyan National Army logistics convoys and retreating forces during conflict in 2020.

Limitations of loitering munitions

Finite flight time is the first limitation. The accuracy of attack is dependent on the sensors. Sensors can have errors or could be degraded by enemy action or jamming. Weather can affect optical systems. The wars are abrupt, irregular, and targets could change or be moved. The on-board computers could be fooled. By feeding misleading data to a known loitering munition, an adversary could direct it to crash away from its target, even possibly returning deadly to where it was launched. On board GPS could also be jammed or signal denied. More than any other weapon, with the possible exception of swarming drones, autonomy is vital to how loitering munitions work. Any international or regulatory regime that governs autonomy will profoundly change what types of loitering weapons can be designed in the future.

Impact on war

Based on initial assessment, the loitering munitions have made significant cost effective impact on war. It has brought in new dynamics. Top attack on tanks, convoys, mobile-command posts or even fuel dumps and similar other targets would have devastating effect and will require their reengineering.

Both the smaller man-portable and larger Israeli munitions have a clearly designated military role. These could supplement the strikes by long-range artillery and the air strikes. They also add fire-power in addition to the more expensive Javelin class of anti-armour weapons. In fact, these have begun questioning the invincibility of the battle tank.

The ‘fire and forget’ weapons are operating with a high degree of autonomy. Being much smaller, the loitering munitions would be difficult to locate or be targeted. They will also be immune to the large air defence systems. They will thus be important elements of the multi-domain operations. Loitering munitions have democratised the battle-field with small combat teams holding new weapons. These would have to be factored by military planners and the doctrines.

Part of greater war strategy

Loitering munitions are a powerful battlefield enabler providing faster reaction times when engaging concealed targets that emerge for short periods. Loitering munitions are now integrated into the greater strategy of the war. For countries that cannot afford stealth aircraft, the ability to take out anti-air missile batteries with expendable radar-seeking drones is powerful and likely more affordable.

Once loitering munitions remove anti-air defences, then fighter attack aircraft can take-on other heavy equipment, tanks, and other targets with relative impunity. A modest technological advantage has turned into a major strategic benefit. While land and sea mines need clearing after the war, loitering munitions do not have any humanitarian angles to contend.

Nations possessing loitering munitions

Many countries are already manufacturing loitering munitions. These include China, Israel, Iran, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United States. Countries like India, Azerbaijan, Germany, and South Korea have bought them from the major manufacturers. China recently conducted a test involving swarming loitering munitions, deployed from a box array of launcher tubes on a tactical vehicle.

It is possible to modify the existing drones into loitering munitions. The cost and size make it possible to scale these for smaller military formations. Grenades can also be slung beneath a quadcopter with cameras to make attacks on forces behind cover. China also operates IAI Harpy, but also has its own CH-901, WS-43, and ASN-301. India’s indigenous loitering munitions are being built by DRDO. Also a private sector company EEL, a subsidiary of Solar Group Nagastra 1 with 1.5 kg payload and 15 km range is ready. Nagastra 2 with 4 kg warhead and 25 km range has also been tested successfully. Nagastra 3 with a 15 kg warhead and 100 km range is under development. ALS-50, the soon to be inducted loitering munitions are developed by Tata Advanced Systems. Z motion of Bangalore has made Trinetra precision guided hand launched tactical attack UAV. India has already inducted Elbit Systems SkyStriker tactical loitering munitions for covert and precise airstrikes.

The United States Army recently tested new loitering munitions as part of an advanced warfighting exercise called Edge 21. Raytheon was awarded a contract for the Autonomous Swarm/Strike – Loitering Munitions. Experts say $98 billion will be spent worldwide over the next decade on new UAV intelligence gathering and strike capabilities.

PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and the army are investing in, and developing loitering munitions. New Chinese loitering munitions showcased at the Thailand Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in August 2022. The FH901 on display was advertised as 9 kilograms with a warhead of 3.5 kilograms. It is equipped with an electro-optical and infrared gimbaled seeker and can be controlled by the operator via line of sight data link at the advertised distance of 15 kilometres. The FH901 is canister-launched and has an advertised flight time of over 60 minutes with sustained speeds of 100-150 kilometres per hour. The FH901 shares the terminal dive profile akin to other systems like the Harop and can reach a terminal velocity of 288 km/h.

Way ahead for India

There is great action evolving in loitering munitions. They will be a cost effective force multiplying game-changer. India’s private sector is well equipped to develop these as a part of the drone culture and revolution already under way in India. Some critical components of the loitering munitions are still not manufactured in India. These are already in the cross-hairs of Drone Federation of India, which has galvanised the manufacturers to develop indigenous technologies. Time to act is now, lest we get left behind.

The writer is Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies. Views expressed are personal.

