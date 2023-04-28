Neeraj Chopra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers on Friday and asked authorities to take ‘quick action’ for justice. India’s top wrestlers are currently staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over charges of sexual harassment.

In a tweet, Chopra, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw, said, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud.”

“As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not.”

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner.”

“Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

India’s top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting in the national capital after seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed separate police complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The Delhi Police, however, are yet to file a First Information Report (FIR) against him. National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said she has sought an action taken report from Delhi Police and demanded an inquiry as to why an FIR has not been filed.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, a former athlete herself, had slammed the wrestlers on Thursday for tarnishing the country’s image and lacking discipline.

“Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” PT Usha had said after IOA’s executive committee meeting.

“Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It’s not good for sport.”

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur claimed the government gave the protesting wrestlers a chance to present their case before the oversight committee.

“Whoever wanted to present their version before the oversight committee, was given a chance to do so, there were no restrictions. We even increased the timeline of the probe, there were 14 meetings. Whoever wanted to come, came. We gave a chance to every athlete to present their case,” said Thakur who is an MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

Earlier, 2008 Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan had voiced their support with the wrestlers.

