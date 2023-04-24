Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating harassment charges

New Delhi: Amid ongoing protests, Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee investigating the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior officer said on Monday.

The committee has been set up by the Ministry of Sports.

So far, seven complaints have been received against the WFI president and all of them are being investigated, the Delhi Police official said, and added that an FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light.

“As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief,” he said.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)

