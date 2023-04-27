The Indian Olympic Association (WFI) on Thursday formed a three-member ad-hoc committee to run the daily affairs at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) days after leading wrestlers resumed their protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi.

Former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India president Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and a yet-to-be-named retired High Court judge will form the panel, according to a report on News18.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier put on hold the WFI election that was to take place on 7 May. The task of holding the elections will now pass on to the ad-hoc committee within 45 days of its formation.

Several leading wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have resumed their protest against Singh and the WFI at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi three months after calling it off. The wrestlers accuse Singh of sexually harassing several female athletes, including a minor.

The protesting grapplers also filed a complaint against Singh at the Connaught Place police station in the national capital, but allege that a First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be registered by the Delhi Police against Singh, who also happens to be an MP with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party that has been in power at the Centre since 2014.

Earlier in the day, Singh indirectly responded to the allegations, hinting at the fact that he would not go down without a fight.

“Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don’t have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won’t like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me,” Singh was quoted as saying according to PTI.

Phogat, meanwhile, has stated that the wrestlers will continue their protest until Singh has been put behind bars.

“If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind the bars. If he remains outside, we won’t be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free,” Phogat said on Tuesday.

