Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday vowed to not go down without a fight as protests against the under-fire former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief rage on in New Delhi.

Leading Indian wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik resumed their protest against Singh on Sunday, 23 April at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar citing over sexual harassment allegations against the former Indian wrestling chief.

“Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don’t have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won’t like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said in a video message on Thursday, according to PTI.

The protests resumed shortly after seven female wrestlers, including a minor registered a complaint at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi citing sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The Delhi Police, however, are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of the complaint dated 21.04.2023.

Have sought action taken report from Delhi Police: NCW chief

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has stated that she has sought an action taken report from Delhi Police on the basis of the complaint filed by the protesting wrestlers along with an enquiry as to why the FIR is yet to be filed.

“We are not talking to the media doesn’t mean we are not doing anything about it. We have written to the commissioner of Delhi Police, asking for an action taken report. We have also asked them why they have not registered an FIR,” Sharma was quoted as telling PTI.

The NCW chief added that the organisation had been reluctant to speak to the press given the sensitivity of the issue as well as to safeguard the identities of the complainants.

“There were security issues of the complainants also involved as they did not want their names to be given out. That’s why we did not talk to the media about it,” Sharma added.

The sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar first took place on 18 January this year with some of the leading names in Indian wrestling accusing Singh and the federation of sexual exploitation, death threats and financial misappropriation.

The protests however, were called off three days later on 21 January after the Sports Ministry formed a five-member ad-hoc committee led by boxing legend MC Mary Kom to investigate the allegations as well as take over the day-to-day functioning of the federation, with sports minister Anurag Thakur also confirming that Singh would step aside as the federation chief.

The oversight committee was initially given four weeks to investigate the allegations against Singh, which has since been extended. The panel is yet to come up with a report of its findings three months after its formation, which has been cited by the protesting grapplers as the main reason for their return to the national capital.

