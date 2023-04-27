Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Thursday slammed the protests being staged by leading wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi.

Usha accused Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and other leading names in Indian wrestling of lacking discipline and bringing a bad name to Indian sport by resuming their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from Sunday.

The former Indian sprinter’s comments came shortly after the IOA announced the formation of a three-member ad-hoc committee to run the affairs at the WFI, including the upcoming election that had earlier been put on hold by the Sports Ministry.

“Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” Usha said after IOA’s executive committee meeting, according to PTI.

“Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It’s not good for sport,” Usha added when asked if the IOA would reach out of the protesting wrestlers.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Punia, meanwhile, labelled Usha’s comments as “harsh”.

“She herself was an athlete and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her, we expected support,” a flustered Bajrang told PTI.

“If IOA thinks wrestlers demanding justice is tarnishing the image of the country, what was that when she broke down and explained her plight after being harassed by a few goons at her academy. What had happened then,” Bajrang added, referring to Usha breaking down during a press conference in February in which she spoke about harassment at her academy in Balussery, Kerala.

Singh, who on Thursday hinted at fighting back, has been accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor, as well as mental harassment and financial misappropriation.

The wrestlers had first launched their protest at Jantar Mantar on 18 January, only for them to call it off three days later after a discussion with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the allegations along with Singh stepping down as WFI chief.

The oversight committee, which was headed by boxing legend MC Mary Kom, was initially given four weeks to arrive at a conclusion in the sexual harassment case. That deadline however, was later extended, with the panel yet to reveal its report despite three months having been passed since its formation.

