Abhinav Bindra, a former Olympic medallist, tweeted out in support of the wrestlers on Wednesday as some of India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, continue to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The three wrestlers have been leading protests against the WFI chief, after the wrestlers alleged Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.

“As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration,” tweeted the former Olympic shooter.

My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in,” he added.

It was in January this year that wrestlers, including Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia had staged protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Brij Bhushan, and also the WFI over mismanagement of funds.

And on Sunday. The wrestlers returned to protest at the same venue, claiming that the Delhi Police had refused to file an FIR.

“Various female wrestlers who have brought laurels to this country have been sexually exploited and harassed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI. The Delhi Police is not registering the FIR despite complaints on 21.04.2023,” Vinesh Phogat had tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Olympian, tweeted on Wednesday, reply to Bindra’s tweet. He said that the ongoing controversy was a ‘stern reminder’ of the systems needed to protect India’s athletes.

“The predicament of the wrestling community that has not seen any resolution despite the public protests is a stern reminder that we need proper systems in place to protect athletes. Sport institutions need to be much more proactive and i support the voices asking for swift action,” tweeted the 41-year-old.

