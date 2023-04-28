Under-fire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday insisted he had not run away amid ongoing protests by leading wrestlers against him, and that he would fully co-operate with the Delhi Police.

Singh’s statement comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court of India that the Delhi Police would file a First Information Report (FIR) against the BJP strongman from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh over allegations of sexual harassment.

“The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation,” Singh was quoted as telling ANI on Friday.

“FIR must have been registered by now. I will follow (the law), I have been doing it. The matter is before the Supreme Court… I have not escaped. I am at my residence,” Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police agreed to register the FIR against Singh a week after a complaint was filed at the Connaught Place police station in the national capital by seven female wrestlers — including a minor.

Before his statement on Friday, Singh earlier had hinted at not going down in the case without a fight.

Several leading wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their protest against Singh and the WFI at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding action against Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassing several athletes besides subjecting them to mental harassment as well as carrying out financial misappropriation.

There has been an outpouring of support for the protesting wrestlers since then, with Olympic gold medallists Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra lending their support along with leading names from other sports such as cricket as well as from Bollywood and other walks of life.

The wrestlers had initially protested against WFI chief Singh in January at the same venue, but called it off after a round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who announced the formation of a six-member oversight committee that was tasked with managing the federation as well as investigating the claims against Singh.

